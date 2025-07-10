Subject arrested in Augusta for disorderly conduct with knife, resisting arrest

A disorderly subject with a knife was apprehended by Augusta Police last week Friday, Oct. 4.

According to a press release issued by the Fairchild Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2025 at 5:41 p.m., Fairchild Police was notified of a disorderly male subject at the Fairchild Cenex C-Store on Hwy. 12 who was reported to have threatened people and displayed a knife. The subject, later identified as Troy Lee Perkins of Humbird, left the store traveling northwest towards Augusta on Hwy. 12.

According to the press release, a description of the suspect was broadcast and Augusta Police stopped a suspect vehicle soon after. After viewing video of the suspect as he pulled a knife from his waist in an icepick grip and displayed it in front of the store clerk, police then spoke with Perkins about the incident. Perkins reportedly asserted what he said were constitutional and federal rights during the course, and that he was traveling and police had no authority to stop and investigate him for something other than a traffic offense, and there were no credible witnesses.

Augusta Police attempted to arrest of Perkins based on probable cause and he reportedly resisted the arrest attempt in a physical manner according to the press release. "Immediate efforts plus an application of pepper spray were needed to prevent him from driving away." Perkins was then taken into custody without danger to the public.

The press release also stated that Augusta EMS was contacted at Perkin's request, which is a common and routine precaution when various applications of force are required to make the arrest. He was transported for medical clearance and booked into the Eau Claire County Jail with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a felony charge of failure to comply and resisting arrest while he was armed with a weapon. He reportedly requested to see a judge immediately about the charges but was denied and will "will see one (judge) as per his rights of due process when court will be in session and he is properly scheduled."

The Augusta Police Department and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Ambulance and Augusta First Responders were all on scene in assisting in the situation and Fairchild Police Department thanked them for their assistance.