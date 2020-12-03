Theresa Marlene Campbell, 81, formerly of Eau Claire and Augusta, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Marlene was born Jan. 16, 1939, in San Antonio, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Kelley) Zurovec. She was raised in San Antonio where she was baptized and confirmed at Little Flower Catholic Church and attended parochial school. After she graduated from high school she moved to San Diego, CA, where she met Jerry Campbell who was stationed there while serving in the United States Navy. The couple were united in marriage on Feb. 4, 1961, in Winter Haven, CA. After his retirement the family moved from San Diego to Seymour Township in Eau Claire County, and in 1992 Marlene and Jerry moved to Augusta. Marlene moved back to San Antonio in 2016 to take care of her ailing sister.

Marlene was a stay at home mom while her children were young. She was involved with all their activities and especially enjoyed coaching the kid’s baseball team as she was known as a great short stop herself. Later in life she looked forward to watching her grandchildren’s school activities. When her children were older she studied for and obtained her realtor license, and for several years after that she was employed as the bookkeeper of Haselwander Realty in Eau Claire, a job she truly loved.

Mercy, compassion, and selfless love are all behaviors that are strongly praised in the Bible, and they are also virtues that Marlene lived by. The role as caregiver came natural to Marlene, as she not only took loving care of her husband, children and grandchildren, but also gave of her time to others in so many ways. She graciously and often took people into her home who could not take care of themselves. Over the years she volunteered in various capacities through her church involvement. While in the Augusta area she volunteered her time with Bethesda Thrift Shop and the Sojourner House both in Eau Claire, with the Meals on Wheels program, at the Augusta Senior Center and the Augusta Nursing Home. Marlene was also blessed with a green thumb and no matter where she lived her flower gardens were beautiful.

Taking care of her family meant so much to Marlene, that when her sister’s health was failing she moved back to San Antonio to take care for her through her final days. While back in Texas, Marlene herself became ill and she was then cared for by her family, especially her special Granddaughter Jessica, until passing away on Feb. 26, 2020.

Marlene will be dearly missed by her daughter Julie Pedersen of Hartford; three sons, Jerry “Cheerio” (Wendy) Campbell of Osseo, Mike (Ruth) Campbell of Eau Claire, Gary "Termite" Campbell of Harlan, Indiana; 2 brothers, David (Joan) Zurovec, Pat (Prell) Zurovec all of San Antonio, TX; sister Joyce Zurovec of San Antonio, 3 sisters in law, Cindy Zurovec of Helotes TX, Sue Zurovec of San Antonio, TX and Jane Moss of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Zurovec; husband Jerry on March 1, 2000; daughter Virginia Irene “Vicky” Campbell on May 24, 1967; brothers, John “PeeWee”, Charles Jr. “Boots”, Gary, Mike, Tommy, Jerry “Sweet Pea”; and sisters, Colette, Lanell and Connie.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 2801 N 110th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. A memorial mass will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Father Justin Kizewski officiating. There will be a meal in the hall after the mass. Burial will be in the spring in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

