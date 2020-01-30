Tommy Frutiger

Tommy J. Frutiger, age 68, of New Auburn, WI passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire.

He was born June 12, 1951 to Jacob and Hellen (Fahrenwald) Frutiger in Mauston. Tommy attended and graduated Augusta High School in 1969. Throughout his life, he worked at Link Bro’s Furniture, Charles House Furniture, Plaza Furniture, Bush’s and finally Economy Furniture where he retired around 2015.

Tom never married; however, he met the love of his life Jan Szajko and spent the last 20 years with her. He became like a step-father to Jan’s son Roscoe and a grandfather to Aeslyn and Sophia.

A single word that would describe Tom and a lot of his life would be “outdoors”. From early childhood to the end, he loved the outdoors. He started fishing from the time he could walk and enjoyed fishing with the whole family. Later, he started hunting squirrels and rabbits with Rusty, the family beagle and recently, Tom had just gotten a beagle named Briar who is now 3 years old.

He also loved to garden, especially squash, strawberries, pumpkins, potatoes, and corn. He would say that he could make a meal out of his squash and the big potatoes he grew in his garden.

Tom loved gardening so much he had given Jan the nickname “Sweet Tater”, which he wrote in the cement in the “kitty house”, at their house. He also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and collecting coins.

He is survived by his significant other, Jan; son Roscoe (Kayla) Szajko; granddaughters, Aeslyn, Sophia; older brother, Danny; younger sister, Linda (Patrick) Schmitt and their children Kari Zimmerman and Billy Schmitt; close friends Chris and Steve Yelle, Nancy and Pete Johnson; He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Tom is preceded by his parents Jacob and Hellen Frutiger.

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.