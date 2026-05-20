Tri-County Area athletes compete in recent conference track & field meets

There were no conference team champions from any of the Tri-County Area's squads participating in the recent Dairyland and Western Cloverbelt meets.

However, their were some gems that could be mind of the meets, the DC's in Augusta back on May 14 and the WCC's at Fall Creek on May 19.

FC's boys placed third and the girls fifth in the Western Cloverbelt meet held in Fall Creek for the first time in many years. Bloomer swept both team titles.

Freshman Paige Anderson won the conference title in the pole vault clearing eight feet with sophomore teammate Emily Volbrecht finishing fourth. Junior Alex Anderson finished second in the boys pole vault.

Junior Jackson Tangley won a WCC crown for FC in the triple jump, winning at 40 feet, 11 inches and his freshman teammate Trey Winsand finished fourth.

Other top Fall Creek performances on their home track were sophomore Lydia Sopiarz and junior Rylee Winsand placed third and fourth in the girls 100-meter high hurdles. FC boys 400-meter relay team finished third. Sophomore Ira Mason and freshman Kale Korger were 3-4 respectively in the 300-meter IM hurdles; sophomore Johanna Grossinger, freshman Paige Anderson and senior Peyton Ruff finished second, fourth and fifth in the high jump; Tangley, sophomore Logan Nyseth and Winsand finished 3-5 in the long jump; Rylee Winsand finished third in the triple jump; senior Corina Grossinger finished second in the discus; fellow senior Trevor Whittlinger placed fourth in the discus and third in the shot put.

At the Dairyland meet on an warm but overcast and breezy day in Augusta, no team champs were crowed either as Whitehall won the boys team title and Melrose-Mindoro took the girls' championship. Eleva-Strum finished fifth, Osseo-Fairchild 10th and Augusta 11th in the boys team standings while E-S was third, Augusta eighth and O-F 11th in the girls' tally.

But Augusta had something to celebrate as their 1600-meter relay squad of Kinley Nelson, Stephanie Bergman, Viola MacDonald and Zoey Guntner not only set another school record, breaking the one they set the week before in 4:23.65 but took first place as well.

The Beavers also collected another first place when MacDonald, a junior, won the 100-meter high hurdles in :18.01 seconds.

Central's girls recorded a DC title in the 400-meter relay, the team of Brenley Bauer, Taytum Koxlien, Myla Segerstrom and Avery Spangberg winning in a time of :54.75.

E-S's boys snagged a title in the discus as Jaxon Rindal won first place with a throw of 139-6.

Other top three, all-conference performances from Tri-County Area athletes at th DC meet were from freshman Naomi Hoffman, O-F, third in the 100-meter dash and long jump; Thunder senior Dylan Fritz, third in the 100 and 200-meter dashes; MacDonald, third in the 100 hurdles; E-S junior Bo Wundjue, third in the 110-meter high hurdles and second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles; Augusta sophomore Zale Pettis, second in both the mile and two-mile runs; E-S girls 800 relay team, third while the boys took second in the same event; junior Annelyse Preston of E-S, third in the 400 and discus throw; Guntner, second in the 300-meter low hurdles and third in the high jump; Spangberg, a junior, third in the pole vault; Central senior Russell Hulett, third in the long jump; and Osseo-Fairchild senior Maddox Abramczak, second in the long jump.