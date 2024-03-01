Tri-County Area Prep Basketball Standings
Here are the standings for both girls and boys basketball for Tri-County Area Teams.
Here are also the boys' (https://www.wissports.net/page/show/8366139-week-6) and girls' (https://www.wissports.net/page/show/8366714-week-6) statewide coaches poll at the start of the second half of the prep hoops season. Thursday showdown between Fall Creek at Chippewa Falls McDonell pits the No. 2 ranked and undefeated Macks (12-0) and No. 5 ranked Crickets (9-2) in Division 4. Tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.
(as of morning of Jan. 2)
Girls Basketball Standings
West Cloverbelt
Team W-L
Chippewa Falls McDonell 5-0
Fall Creek 5-0
Eau Claire Regis 3-2
Osseo-Fairchild 3-2
Bloomer 1-4
Cadott 1-4
Stanley-Boyd 1-4
Thorp 1-4
This Week's Games
Thursday, Jan. 4
Thorp at Bloomer
Fall Creek at Chippewa Falls McDonell
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Next Week's Games
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Cadott at Fall Creek
Thorp at Chippewa Falls McDonell
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd
Large Dairyland
Team W-L
Melrose-Mindoro 4-1
Whitehall 4-1
Blair-Taylor 2-3
Eleva-Strum 1-4
Augusta 0-4
This Week's Games
Friday, Jan. 5
Lincoln at Augusta
Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro
Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton
Next Week's Games
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Melrose-Mindoro
Thursday, Jan. 11
Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton
Eau Claire Immmanuel Lutheran at Whitehall
Alma/Pepin at Augusta
Blair-Taylor at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Standings
West Cloverbelt
Team W-L
Bloomer 4-0
Chippewa Falls McDonell 3-1
Stanley-Boyd 3-1
Osseo-Fairchild 2-2
Eau Claire Regis 2-2
Fall Creek 1-3
Thorp 1-3
Cadott 0-4
Last Week's Game
Saturday, Dec. 30
Stanley-Boyd 63, Thorp 52 at Target Center - Minneapolis
This Week's Games
Friday, Jan. 5
Bloomer at Fall Creek
Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild
Stanley-Boyd at Chippewa Falls McDonell
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Next Week's Games
Thursday, Jan. 11
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Chippewa Falls McDonell
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Bloomer at Thorp
Large Dairyland
Team W-L
Whitehall 4-0
Melrose-Mindoro 4-1
Blair-Taylor 3-2
Augusta 1-3
Eleva-Strum 0-5
This Week's Games
Thursday, Jan. 4
Melrose-Mindoro at Alma/Pepin
Augusta at Lincoln
Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall
Next Week's Games
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Lincoln at Blair-Taylor
Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton
Augusta at Alma/Pepin
Whitehall at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
Thursday, Jan. 11
Cochrane-Fountain City at Melrose-Mindoro