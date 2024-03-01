Tri-County Area Prep Basketball Standings

Here are the standings for both girls and boys basketball for Tri-County Area Teams.

Here are also the boys' (https://www.wissports.net/page/show/8366139-week-6) and girls' (https://www.wissports.net/page/show/8366714-week-6) statewide coaches poll at the start of the second half of the prep hoops season. Thursday showdown between Fall Creek at Chippewa Falls McDonell pits the No. 2 ranked and undefeated Macks (12-0) and No. 5 ranked Crickets (9-2) in Division 4. Tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.

(as of morning of Jan. 2)

Girls Basketball Standings

West Cloverbelt

Team W-L

Chippewa Falls McDonell 5-0

Fall Creek 5-0

Eau Claire Regis 3-2

Osseo-Fairchild 3-2

Bloomer 1-4

Cadott 1-4

Stanley-Boyd 1-4

Thorp 1-4

This Week's Games

Thursday, Jan. 4

Thorp at Bloomer

Fall Creek at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Next Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Cadott at Fall Creek

Thorp at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild

Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd

Large Dairyland

Team W-L

Melrose-Mindoro 4-1

Whitehall 4-1

Blair-Taylor 2-3

Eleva-Strum 1-4

Augusta 0-4

This Week's Games

Friday, Jan. 5

Lincoln at Augusta

Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro

Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton

Next Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Melrose-Mindoro

Thursday, Jan. 11

Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton

Eau Claire Immmanuel Lutheran at Whitehall

Alma/Pepin at Augusta

Blair-Taylor at Lincoln

Boys Basketball Standings

West Cloverbelt

Team W-L

Bloomer 4-0

Chippewa Falls McDonell 3-1

Stanley-Boyd 3-1

Osseo-Fairchild 2-2

Eau Claire Regis 2-2

Fall Creek 1-3

Thorp 1-3

Cadott 0-4

Last Week's Game

Saturday, Dec. 30

Stanley-Boyd 63, Thorp 52 at Target Center - Minneapolis

This Week's Games

Friday, Jan. 5

Bloomer at Fall Creek

Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild

Stanley-Boyd at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Cadott at Eau Claire Regis

Next Week's Games

Thursday, Jan. 11

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Bloomer at Thorp

Large Dairyland

Team W-L

Whitehall 4-0

Melrose-Mindoro 4-1

Blair-Taylor 3-2

Augusta 1-3

Eleva-Strum 0-5

This Week's Games

Thursday, Jan. 4

Melrose-Mindoro at Alma/Pepin

Augusta at Lincoln

Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall

Next Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Lincoln at Blair-Taylor

Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton

Augusta at Alma/Pepin

Whitehall at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran

Thursday, Jan. 11

Cochrane-Fountain City at Melrose-Mindoro