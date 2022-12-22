Tri-County Area prep basketball teams compete in Holiday Week events

Several Tri-County Area prep basketball teams will be in action over Holiday Week from Christmas to New Year's Day.

The Fall Creek prep girls basketball team will be in action at home against Arcadia, 3-5 overall, on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

The next day, Wednesday, Dec. 28 features a make-up game between Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek in the Western Cloverbelt with the tip time at 7:15 p.m. The game was postponed due to bad weather this Thursday and of course, all events are weather permitting.

Also on Wednesday, Augusta's boys and girls basketball teams will be competing in tournaments, the boys in Auburndale (7-1) and the girls at Elmwood/Plum City. The Beaver boys play their first game at 7 p.m. against the host Eagles while the girls tourney at EPC (in Elmwood) begins at noon and is both a boys and girls tournament. The field in the girls' tourney includes Merrill, Alma/Pepin (5-3) and EPC (1-5). Augusta is scheduled to play Merrill (5-5) at noon. Both tournaments conclude on Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, the Osseo-Fairchild girls' basketball team plays at Elk Mound at 6 p.m.

And on Thursday. Dec. 29, the Eleva-Strum's boys and girls basketball teams both host Mondovi with the girls game beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:15 p.m.