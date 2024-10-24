Tri-County Area prep cross country teams all together for upcoming sectional meet

There were three all-conference performances from Tri-County Area cross country runners at their respective conference meets held last week.

This weekend said runners will find out if there will be just as many, more or less when it comes to state meet qualifiers as WIAA sectional meets this place this weekend.

All of the Tri-County Area's teams will compete in the Division 3 Cadott Sectional Meet to be ran at Whispering Pines Golf Club just off CTH. X and Hwy. 29. The girls' race will be first starting at noon and the boys' race on the 5000-meter course will be at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Also competing in the Cadott Sectional are Boyceville, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Clear Lake, Colfax, Durand-Arkansaw, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City, Lake Holcombe, Mondovi, New Auburn, Prairie Farm/Turtle Lake, Prentice/Rib Lake, Eau Claire Regis, Spring Valley, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp. Chippewa Falls McDonell's girls' team and Phillips' boys are competing seperately as the McDonell boys and Phillips girls have moved up to compete in Division 2.

Eau Claire Regis' girls are ranked No. 15 while Prentice/Rib Lake and Phillips are ranked No. 1-2 in the boys Division 3 rankings. Regis will certainly be a favorite to make it to next weekend's state meet in Wisconsin Rapids as the Ramblers finished second behind No. 1 ranked Bloomer (Division 2) in last weekend's Cloverbelt Conference Meet held in Neillsville on Saturday, Oct. 19, albeit by a 18-73 point spread. Next was Colby at 87, Stanley-Boyd 115, Chippewa Falls McDonell 131 and Fall Creek 132, giving the Crickets hope they can compete as a team for one of the top two spots along with Durand-Arkansaw and Boyceville, top finishers at the Dunn-St. Croix meet and Prairie Farm/Turtle Lake, winners of the Lakeland Conference title.

If not the team then certainly FC's Audrey Koehler who made second team All-Cloverbelt finishing seventh at 21:07. The top five runners not on a qualifying team automatically qualify for state. Koehler was followed by Emma Westrate, 29th in 24:40; Kamryn Dahlberg, 31st in 24:41; Cora Peterson, 32nd in 24:59, Jamie Johnson, 33rd in 25:03; Larissa Johnson, 34th in 25:19 and Claire Fischer 38th in 25:56. If these FC runners can keep their pack together as close as possible and move up in time and place they'll have a shot.

Fall Creek's boys finished seventh out of the 13 teams in the meet. McDonell easily won the meet at 37 points followed by Regis at 87. FC was led by their No. 1 runner Joel Stump, who was 14th in 18:38. Also finishing below 20 minutes was Marcus Coleman in 19:55 to place 30th. Alex Anderson finished 36th in 20:36; Kaden Prock 39th in 21:05; Jamison carey, 44th in 21:31; Weston Mielke, 47th in 22:13 and Shane Moore, 50th in 23:39.

If a school hosts one cross country meet a year it's an invite. If they host or maybe even three, they've got conference and maybe even a sectional meet as well. That was true for Augusta as they hosted the Dairyland Conference meet last week Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Cenetnnial Field complex.

With the new 5000-meter course getting its second go-round, AHS head coach Zach Lee said he's been getting good feedback about it.

"All the comments we received were generally positive, saying things like I liked the course or it was accurate and well measured," Lee said. "Some said the footing was hard without spikes but once they had them on it was good. I think the course was cool because you could see everything and it was spectator friendly and I believe more people will feel this way as they get used to it as we run more races on it."

Two individual runners from the Tri-County Area who both have good chances of qualifying for the state meet for what they did at the Dairyland meet are Augusta's Laney O'Brien and Eleva-Strum's Russell Hulett. The latter took third behind conference individual champ Logan Thompson of Immanuel (17:49) and Thomas Brandt of Blair-Taylor (18:07) with a time of 18:31. O'Brien was fourth in 20:19. Top three places went to Cochrane-Fountain City's Addy Duellman in 18:59, Independence/Gilmanton's Taylor Sylla in 19:18 and C-FC's Paxtyn Duellman in 19:41.

None of these runners with the exception of Thompson and his Immanuel squad, who won the DC title for the second season in a row while AHS was fifth out of the 10 schools competing, will be at Saturday's sectional meet in Cadott. No. 10 ranked Cochrane-Fountain City and No. 15 Independence/Gilmanton finished 1-2 in the girls' team standings with C-FC winning 31-39 and Augusta finished fourth.

Other area runners in the DC girls' meet were AHS's Sophie Bergman, 18th in 23:56; Eleva-Strum's Amalia Dyar, 22nd in 24:38; Osseo-Fairchild's Alyssa Burmesch, 27th in 25:57; Augusta's Roella Weiss, 29th in 26:33; Augusta's Maya Peterson, 32nd in 27:07 and AHS's Samantha Hanson, 33rd in 28:20.

Area runners in the DC boys' meet were, for Augusta, Preston Schaffer 11th in 19:38, just missing the cutoff for all-conference designation; Zale Pettis, 17th in 20:28; Dasan Downey, 36th in 23:31; Riley Charo, 38th in 23:37; Garrett Larson, 39th in 23:41; Jayson Klingbell, 55th in 34:16 and Thomas Turog, 56th in 34:36. For Eleva-Strum, Sam Gehrke, 27th in 21:31; Alex Awe, 48th in 26:09 and Gabe Wakefield, 52nd in 27:52. And for Osseo-Fairchild, Nolan Olson, 16th in 20:28, a season best; Orion Prudlick, 40th in 24:01 and Casey Bauer, 53rd in 28:44.