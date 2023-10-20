Tri-County Area prep cross country teams compete in sectionals this weekend

The Tri-County Area's prep cross country teams will compete in WIAA Division 3 sectional meets this Saturday, October 20 with races beginning at 11 a.m.

Augusta, Eleva-Strum and Osseo-Fairchild will compete in the Westby Sectional meet and Fall Creek in the Cadott Sectional.

Top ranked teams for boys in the Westby Sectional include No. 3 La Cross Aquinas and for girls its No. 15 Aquinas and No. 16 Westby. Cochrane-Fountain City is defending champion for girls and has one of the top runners in Dairyland Conference champion Addy Duellman. Mondovi's Courtney Stadler is also a favorite to qualify for state as an individual along with Durand-Arkansaw's Isabella Auth. Mondovi's Landon Clark holds the same role for the boys' race along with Durand-Arkansaw's Connor Davidson and Zayne Richardson. Kickapoo/LaFarge will also be a team favorite in the boys' race along with Bangor and Broookwood.

Top Tri-County Area runners in this sectional area Eleva-Strum's Russell Hulett, Augusta's Preston Schaffer and Damian Sovereign, Osseo-Fairchild's Mason Scheffer in the boys' race and Anabel Howie and Amalia Dyar of Eleva-Strum in the girls Alyssa Burmesch of O-F and Sophie Wanke of Augusta.

Up in Cadott, as Whispering Pines Golf Course, top teams in this sectional include No. 7 Chippewa Falls McDonell and No. 14 Glenwood City along with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, which edged out GC for the Durand-Arkansaw Invite title, and Dairyland Conference champ Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran for boys and Eau Claire Regis, Dunn-St. Croix Champion Boyceville, Osseo-Fairchild Invite champion Cameron, Cadott and Fall Creek too all have shots to make the top two spots in the team standings to qualify for state. FC's Audrey Koehler and Evelyn Bergeron are both top 20 runners in the girls meet whose favorite is nod doubt freshman Inez Schmidt of Cameron along with Regis' Carly Borst, Sylvia Spangler and Ava Moore. Fall Creek runner Joel Stump has the best chance for the Crickets to qualify for state being a top-five runner not on a qualifying team.

