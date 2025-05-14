Tri-County Area prep sports teams in contention for conference titles

Here are the update baseball and softball standings for both the Western Cloverbelt and Large Dairyland Conference that Tri-County Area teams are members of as of Wednesday, May 14

Prep Softball

Western Cloverbelt Conference

Team Conf.

*Fall Creek 11-0

Thorp 6-3

Stanley-Boyd 6-4

Bloomer 5-6

Chippewa Falls McDonell 5-4

Cadott 1-8

Eau Claire Regis 1-10

*Clinched conference title

Large Dairyland Conference

Team Conf.

Melrose-Mindoro 11-2

Eleva-Strum 10-2

Augusta 9-4

Osseo-Fairchild 3-10

Whitehall 3-10

Independence/Gilmanton 2-10

Prep Baseball

Western Cloverbelt Conference

Team Conf.

Bloomer 6-3

Eau Claire Regis 5-3

Fall Creek 5-2

Cadott 4-3

Chippewa Falls McDonell 3-5

Stanley-Boyd 1-8

Large Dairyland Conference

Team Conf.

Melrose-Mindoro 9-2

Osseo-Fairchild 9-2

Whitehall 7-4

Independence/Gilmanton 5-5

Eleva-Strum 4-6

Augusta 2-9

The Fall Creek Softball Team, ranked No. 4 in the state in Division 3, clinched a share of another WCC title sweeping a doubleheader against Thorp last week. They won the whole things after Tuesday night's win at Bloomer. They conclude conference play Thursday at Eau Claire Regis and finish the regular season with non-conference games vs. Eau Claire North, Medford and Ellsworth next week.

If Fall Creek's baseball team keeps winning i.e. beat Bloomer Thursday and then beat Eau Claire Regis twice next week they will repeat as WCC champs. Tomorrow's game vs. Bloomer has been moved to Carson Park in Eau Claire with a 7 p.m. game time.

In the Large Dairyland for baseball, Osseo-Fairchild's win at Melrose-Mindoro yesterday creates a first place tie and simple mission for the Thunder, keep on winning until they can wrap-up the title next week with four games left to play which include Augusta on May 16, Eleva-Strum on May 19, Independence/Gilmanton on May 20 and Whitehall on May 27.

Melrose-Mindoro also leads the LDC in softball but is being chased by Eleva-Strum, a half-length ahead. The two teams play each other on May 20 at Central with a 5 p.m. start time. To keep up, E-S also needs to win at Cochrane-Fountain City this Thursday, May 15 and at home vs. Indy/Gilmanton on May 16. E-S also has a home non-conference game scheduled for Monday, May 18 against No. 6 Thorp.

Seeding for WIAA baseball and softball playoffs are this weekend.