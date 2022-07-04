Tri-County Area Prep Spring Sports Preview:

The 2022 prep spring sports season is underway. Here are some previews from various teams throughout the Tri-County Area

Fall Creek Boys Golf - Head Coach Matt Prissel

1). Our Returning Golfers are: Jack Thomson, Bryce Kuula, Hayden Vining

2). Our Golfers who graduated: Brock Laube (All-Conference Award Winner) and Dan Messerschmidt

3) Our outlook for the season is a positive one. We are going to try to go out and have a fun season on the links and try to improve throughout the season. Three of our golfers gained some great experience last spring and hope to build on that in their senior season. We look forward to the nicer days of spring and getting outside to play golf is always exciting. For us to reach our peak performance, the guys will focus on course management to eliminate the dreaded "big numbers", making solid contact and trusting their swings, and emphasizing the importance of the short game to try to score better. We look forward to the season and the opportunities in front of us and hope to be playing our best golf when the regionals arrive.

Fall Creek Softball - Head Coach Brad Ceranski

1). Who are your top returning athletes for the 2022 season?

Catrina Cline (Honorable Mention All-Conference) .301 Avg. 1 HR, 18 RBI, 26 SB; Hannah Herrem (2nd Team All-Conference) .326 Avg. 7 2B, 30 RBI; Samantha Olson (1st Team All-Conference) .456 Avg. 14 2B, 3 3B, 8 HR, 53 RBI

2). Which letter winners graduated from last year's team?

None

3). After several weeks of practice what is your outlook for the upcoming and what will make it a success?

The girls are working hard. We will look to improve each day and grow together as a team. We hope to play our best softball later in the season. Our spring trip to Florida was a great trip for the team. We were able to get some practice time, play some lower level games and some great competition for our varsity team.

Osseo-Fairchild Baseball - Head Coach Matthew Korger

1). Who are your top returning athletes for the 2022 season?

Keyton Boettcher Sr. OF

Brody Seefeldt Jr. P/SS

Ashton Oliver Jr. P/OF

Lucas Frase Soph C/P/IF/OF

Brogan Korger Soph P/IF

2). Which letter winners graduates from last year's team?

We had 10 seniors in our program last year who all graduated. '

Parker Gehrmann

Garrett Koxlien

Garrett Loesel

Colton Smith

Wyatt Ramseier

Brice Shimon

Ben Jacobson

Dawsyn Lyngen

Luke Fischer

Connor Dosher

3). After several weeks of practice what is your outlook for the upcoming and what will make it a success?

We are going to be young, with only one senior on the roster. The guys we have are skilled and versatile in the positions of defense they can play. We are largely untested at the varsity level, but gained a lot of experience last summer playing Legion baseball. While it sounds cliche, our pitchers will need to throw strikes, we need to play good defense, and then manufacture runs in order to be successful this year.

Osseo-Fairchild Track and Field - Head Coach Warren Dahl

1). Who are your top returning athletes for the 2022 season?

We have one track athlete that qualified for the WIAA sectional meet last year: Mariah Steinke in the shot put.

2). Which letter winners graduates from last year's team?

We did not have any seniors on the 2021 track team.

3). After several weeks of practice what is your outlook for the upcoming and what will make it a success?

We're excited that we currently have 20 girls & 10 boys out for the track & field teams. A successful season would be if the athletes improve their times, heights and distances from the beginning to the end of the season. Of course, we would like to do well in conference and in the regionals.