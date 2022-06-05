Tri-County Area Prep Track and Field Round-up: Augusta christens refurbished track with meet win

The Augusta High School Track and Field Team not only hosted its first Augusta Invitational Meet back on April; 28 in some time, they did so on a newly resurfaced track and a rebuilt facility for field events.

"It was extremely exciting to have a home track meet," Augusta head coach Zach Lee said. "I want to say thank you to our school for providing our teams with great facilities and also say thank you to our workers who helped at the event. The energy at the meet was great despite the windy and cool weather. We really are fortunate to have a facility."

And to top it off the Beavers also came away with a meet win in the boys' standings with 154.5 points followed by Alma /Pepin 129, Spencer 100, Cadott 93, Eleva-Strum 86 and Independence/Gilmanton 44.5 points.

Top three finishers for AHS in their boys standings victory included Marcus Livingston, winner of the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, eight inches; Dalton Robinson, second in the high jump and third in the 400-meter dash; Ben Dickinsen, winner of the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet first in the 200-meter dash in :24.23 seconds; Levi White, winner of the 110-meter high hurdles in :17.53 seconds and second in the 300-meter IM hurdles; Drew Jacobs, third in the 300 hurdles; Kyle Shult winning the mile run in 4:53.10 and the two-mile in 11:02 with teammate Devin Molinaro finishing third in the latter event and Logan Stenson in the discus with a throw of 111-02. AHS came in second in the 400-meter relay.

Eleva-Strum's top three place-winners for boys were Brady Monson, third in the long jump; Jared Bohn, third in the triple jump and Charlie Dyar, second in the 400. E-S came in second in the 1600-meter relay and third in the 400-meter relay.

Cadott was first in the girls' team standings but Tri-County Area teams Eleva-Strum placed second and Augusta finished third with top-three the split 149.5, 120.5 and 104.5

Top three finishers from the Tri-County Area in their respective events were as follows: E-S's Annika Skoug winning the long jump with a mark of 14-4 with Augusta's Kirsten Willms second; E-S's Madison Schultz winning the triple jump with a jump of 33-6; Central freshman Kenzie King placing third in the discus; her junior teammate Jaden Bauch winning the shot put with a toss of 31-9 along with winning the 100-meter dash in :14 seconds flat; Augusta's Ava Peterson winning the 1600-meter run in 6:26; E-S's team of Skoug, Bautch, Kassidy Koxlien and Anabel Howie taking first in the 800-meter relay in 1:59.62; Eleva-Strum freshman Ella McConnell winning the 400 in 1:11.51; the Central team of Bautch, Koxlien, Schultz and Avarie Segerstrom winning the 400-meter relay in :55.11; Augusta's Beth Boone was second in the 300-meter low hurdles; AHS's Jerri Mackey and Howie were 1-2 in the 800-meter run with Mackey winning with a time of 2:50; fellow Augusta freshman Patricia Kloss was first in the 200 in :30.77 seconds; Bailey and Ava Peterson finishign 1-2 for Augusta in the 3200-meter run with Bailey winning in a time of 12:33.09; the Augusta team of 1) Mackey, Kloss, Willms and Boone won the mile relay in 4:50.14.

AHS was a busy team in track and field this week. They competed in the five-team Cadott Invitational on Monday, May 2 with finishing first again with 102 points (the girls were fourth with 33.). The Beavers' team of Justin Frank, Molinaro, Shult and Robinson won the 3200-meter relay in 9:34.59. Dickinsen and Livingston finished 1-3 in the 100-meter dash with Dickinsen's winning time :11.74; White won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17:41 seconds; Preston Schaffer placed third in the mile run; Dickinsen and Tyler Brixsen were 1-3 in the 400 with Dickinsen's winning time :52.07 seconds; Stensen was second in the discus and third in the shot put; Dickinsen, Livingston and Eric Lalonde swept the top three places in the long jump with Dickinsen's winning mark at 17-10; Robinson won the high jump with a height of 5-4; AHS won the 1600-meter relay in 3:45.94 with the winning team of Shult, Robinson, Livingston and Dickinsen; Damian Sovereign placed third in the 800.

Augusta's girls had a first place finish in 3200 relay in 11:12.91, the team of Mackey, Boone, Peterson and Peterson. Willms won the high jump with a height of 4-2; Boone placed third in the discus and the 1600-meter relay team of Boone, Bailey Peterson, Kloss and Jerri Mackey won with a time of 4:37.29

Augusta also competed in the Lein/Anderson Invitational held last week Tuesday, May at Blair-Taylor. The boys' placed second in the 13-team field behind G-E-T while the girls finished seventh. Top three place winners from AHS in this meet included Bailey Peterson winning the 3200-meter run in 12:06.91; the girls' 400-meter relay team finishing third; Robinson, second in the 400; White winning the 110 hurdles again in :17.15 seconds; Jacobs placing third in the 300 hurdles; Livingston and Dickinsen placing 2-3 in the long jump and the Augusta boys' winning the 800 and 1600 relays in times of 1:36.46 and 3:44.25 while finishing second in the 400-meter relay.

Osseo-Fairchild's track teams also competed in this meet with the Thunders' 800-meter relay team finishing second in 1:59.32, their highest finish of the meet as they placed ninth in girls and 13th in the boys' team standings. O-F sophomore Lillian Kufner finished third in the high jump.