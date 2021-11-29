Tri-County Prep Girls Basketball Preview for the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 prep girls' basketball season is underway and the Tri-County Area's two Cloverbelt Conference teams are aiming for continued success from last season while two Dairyland Conference teams are hoping for improvement.

Fall Creek, 1-1 overall as of Monday, Nov. 28, made it to the Division 4 state tournament last season after finishing 8-3 in league play and 15-5 overall. The Crickets graduated two starters from that team in Emily Madden and Mackensy Kolpien but return All-Cloverbelt center senior Gianna Vollrath who average nearly 10 points and eight rebounds along with returning letter winner such as senior Katie Kent, junior Tori Marten and junior Jenna Anders.

Finishing just ahead of FC in the West Cloverbelt standings was Osseo-Fairchild. The Thunder are 2-0 already with wins over Division 2 schools like Rice Lake and La Crosse Central only graduated senior center Madison Hugdahl from last season's 9-2 in the league and 11-3 overall squad. Back for O-F are senior Brooke McCune 10.5ppg / 8.6rpg; junior Eleice Dahl 9.9ppg / 6.2rpg; senior Lacey Frase 7.0ppg/ 4.2rpg; senior Mariah Steinke 4.1ppg / 4.7rpg; senior Dezaray Eisberner 3.7ppg / 2.6rpg and junior Taylor Gunderson 4.4ppg / 2.6rpg

"We have a strong returning group of juniors and seniors," O-F head coach Tera Simpson said. "Losing only one player from last season has allowed us to create a comfort level to build from this season. We will be competitive for top of the conference."

Augusta is seeking improvement from a 3-19 campaign, 1-13 in the Large Dairyland. So far so good for the 2021-22 season as the Beavers routed Greenwood in their opener 67-40 last week. Kirsten Willms (Sr), Kennedy Korger (Jr), and Sam Winsce (Jr). are the returning letter winners with Korger the leader in scoring and in rebounding in AHS' conference games. Graduated seniors are: Bri Krueger, Kennedy Schroeder, Clarisse TePaske, and Phoenyx Knuth.

"The factors that will be important for our season to be successful are: no injuries, finding depth from our young team and we will need to shoot well." Augusta head coach Mike Vesperman said. "We want to improve on last season."

Eleva-Strum was 5-10 in league play and 5-11 overall and return starters senior Paige Hanner - 12.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG and senior Madison Schultz - 11.4 PPF, 6.6 RPG along with letter winners senior. Grace Clark, senior Karsyn Putzy, junior Maddy Bertrang and junior Jaden Bautch. Graduates include Jordyn Turk and Amber Wojcik. The Cardinals are 0-3 right now after a tough early schedule but hope to turn things around as league play begins this week starting with their contest at home vs. Blair-Taylor Tuesday, Nov. 30.

"We have to limit turnovers, rebound better and stay healthy," E-S's second-year head coach J.B. Grangaard said. " I have no idea where we will finish, but I know if we focus on our core values, strive to get a little better every day, and have a ton of fun doing that, we will finish where we are supposed to."