Two area runners compete in WIAA State Cross Country Meet this weekend

Tri-County Area prep cross country runners Jenna Anders and Bailey Peterson will compete in Saturday's WIAA State Cross Country Meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Anders, a junior from Fall Creek High School, is competing in her third straight state meet. Last year she finished sixth in the D-3 meet held in West Salem due to COVID-19 as the different divisions were spread out to different locations. This fall they are all back at Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 3 girls' race begins at 3:05 p.m. and is the final race of the meet with the awards soon to follow at the course.

Peterson, a senior from Augusta High School, is competing in her second straight state meet. Last year she finished 15th. She took first in last week's sectional meet in Boyceville while Anders was third.

Seven of the top 10 finishers from last year’s meet return to challenge for the individual title in Division 3, including two former champions. Senior Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran returns as the defending champion. She captured the crown last season after a fourth-place finish in 2019. Senior Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont seeks to regain the stride that won her gold in 2019. She dropped to eighth place last season. Sophomore Halle Van Horn of Random Lake, who was runner-up last season as a freshman, will attempt to contend for the title this season. Senior Anelise Egge of Kickapoo/La Farge is back to challenge for the crown after placing in the top 10 the past three years, including third last season, 10th in 2019 and eighth in 2018. Sophomore Raquel Reuter of Darlington and sophomore Autumn Jacks of Kickapoo/La Farge rounded out the top 10 last year by placing ninth and 10th, respectively. Other runners with State experience may also be among the leaders. Junior Molly Heidorn of Colfax placed fifth in 2019, and senior Abri Brown of Boscobel was seventh that season. Others who could be in contention for a top-10 finish based on their sectional titles last week are senior Daisy Feiten of Colby; freshman Nora Jillson of Boscobel; sophomore Marah Gruen of Royall, who was 14th at State last year; junior Elsie Kmecak of Burlington Catholic Central; sophomore Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon; and freshman Hannah Welch of Valders.

You can read a preview of the state meet at this link:

https://www.wiaawi.org/News/News-Article/wiaa-state-cross-country-champi...