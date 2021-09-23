Updated Prep Sports Standings as of Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23

Cloverbelt Football

Team Conf. Overall

Eau Claire Regis 3-0 5-0

Durand 2-1 4-1

Mondovi 2-1 3-2

Fall Creek 2-1 2-3

Stanley-Boyd 1-2 3-2

Elk Mound 1-2 2-3

Neillsville/Granton 1-2 2-3

Osseo-Fairchild 0-3 0-5

Last Week's Games

Thursday, Sept. 16

Eau Claire Regis 36, Durand 26

Friday, Sept. 17

Fall Creek 34, Neillsville/Granton 28

Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27

This Week's Games

Friday, Sept. 24

Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild

Elk Mound at Durand

Dairyland Football

Team Conf. Overall

Augusta 3-0 5-0

Alma/Pepin 3-0 4-0

Blair-Taylor 2-1 3-2

Cochrane-Fountain City 2-1 2-3

Melrose-Mindor 2-1 2-3

Whitehall 0-3 1-3

Eleva-Strum 0-3 0-5

Independence/Gilmanton 0-3 0-5

Last Week's Games

Friday, Sept. 17

Alma/Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 16

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 16

Cochrane-Fountain City 19, Independence/Gilmanton 12

Augusta 2, Whitehall 0 (Whitehall forfeits due to COVID-19)

This Week's Games

Friday, Sept. 24

Alma/Pepin at Augusta

Whitehall at Blair-Taylor

Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City

Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum

Cloverbelt West Volleyball

Team Conf.

Fall Creek 2-0

Bloomer 1-1

Cadott 1-1

Chippewa Falls McDonell 1-1

Osseo-Fairchild 1-1

Stanley-Boyd 1-1

Thorp 1-1

Eau Claire Regis 0-2

Last Week's Matches

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Fall Creek def. Chippewa Falls McDonell 3-2

Cadott def. Eau Claire Regis 3-0

Thorp def. Bloomer 3-1

Thursday, Sept. 16

Osseo-Fairchild def. Stanley-Boyd 3-1

This Week's Matches

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Cadott def. Bloomer 3-1

Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild 3-2

Chippewa Falls McDonell def. Eau Claire Regis 3-0

Stanley-Boyd def. Thorp 3-0

Thursday, Sept. 23

Bloomer at Fall Creek

Chippewa Falls McDonell at Stanley-Boyd

Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis

Thorp at Cadott

Next Week's Matches

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis

Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild

Bloomer at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Dairyland Volleyball

Team Conf.

EC Immanuel Lutheran 4-0

Alma/Pepin 3-0

Cochrane-Fountain City 3-0

Blair-Taylor 3-1

Augusta 2-1

Eleva-Strum 0-0

Melrose-Mindoro 1-3

Independence 1-3

Alma Center Lincoln 0-2

Gilmanton 0-3

Whitehall 0-4

Last week's matches

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Alma Center Lincoln at Eleva-Strum ppd. to Oct. 4

Alma/Pepin def. Melrose-Mindoro 3-0

Augusta def. Blair-Taylor 3-2

Cochrane-Fountain City def. Whitehall 3-0

EC Immanuel Lutheran def. Independence 3-0

Thursday, Sept. 16

Augusta def. Gilmanton 3-0

Eleva-Strum at Alma/Pepin ppd. to Oct. 11

Cochrane-Fountain City def. Melrose-Mindoro 3-0

EC Immanuel Lutheran def. Whitehall 3-0

This week's matches

Monday, Sept. 20

Blair-Taylor def. Independence 3-1

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Independence def. Gilmanton 3-1

Alma/Pepin def. Alma Center Lincoln 3-0

EC Immanuel Lutheran def. Melrose-Mindoro 3-0

Blair-Taylor def. Whitehall 3-1

Thursday, Sept. 23

Independence at Augusta

Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor

Alma Center Lincoln at Cochrane-Fountain City

Eleva-Strum at EC Immanuel Lutheran

Whitehall at Gilmanton

Next Week's Matches

Monday, Sept. 27

Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum

EC Immanuel Lutheran at Alma Center Lincoln

Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro

Augusta at Whitehall

Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma/Pepin