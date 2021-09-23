Updated Prep Sports Standings as of Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23
Cloverbelt Football
Team Conf. Overall
Eau Claire Regis 3-0 5-0
Durand 2-1 4-1
Mondovi 2-1 3-2
Fall Creek 2-1 2-3
Stanley-Boyd 1-2 3-2
Elk Mound 1-2 2-3
Neillsville/Granton 1-2 2-3
Osseo-Fairchild 0-3 0-5
Last Week's Games
Thursday, Sept. 16
Eau Claire Regis 36, Durand 26
Friday, Sept. 17
Fall Creek 34, Neillsville/Granton 28
Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27
This Week's Games
Friday, Sept. 24
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Elk Mound at Durand
Dairyland Football
Team Conf. Overall
Augusta 3-0 5-0
Alma/Pepin 3-0 4-0
Blair-Taylor 2-1 3-2
Cochrane-Fountain City 2-1 2-3
Melrose-Mindor 2-1 2-3
Whitehall 0-3 1-3
Eleva-Strum 0-3 0-5
Independence/Gilmanton 0-3 0-5
Last Week's Games
Friday, Sept. 17
Alma/Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 16
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 16
Cochrane-Fountain City 19, Independence/Gilmanton 12
Augusta 2, Whitehall 0 (Whitehall forfeits due to COVID-19)
This Week's Games
Friday, Sept. 24
Alma/Pepin at Augusta
Whitehall at Blair-Taylor
Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City
Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum
Cloverbelt West Volleyball
Team Conf.
Fall Creek 2-0
Bloomer 1-1
Cadott 1-1
Chippewa Falls McDonell 1-1
Osseo-Fairchild 1-1
Stanley-Boyd 1-1
Thorp 1-1
Eau Claire Regis 0-2
Last Week's Matches
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Fall Creek def. Chippewa Falls McDonell 3-2
Cadott def. Eau Claire Regis 3-0
Thorp def. Bloomer 3-1
Thursday, Sept. 16
Osseo-Fairchild def. Stanley-Boyd 3-1
This Week's Matches
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Cadott def. Bloomer 3-1
Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild 3-2
Chippewa Falls McDonell def. Eau Claire Regis 3-0
Stanley-Boyd def. Thorp 3-0
Thursday, Sept. 23
Bloomer at Fall Creek
Chippewa Falls McDonell at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis
Thorp at Cadott
Next Week's Matches
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild
Bloomer at Chippewa Falls McDonell
Dairyland Volleyball
Team Conf.
EC Immanuel Lutheran 4-0
Alma/Pepin 3-0
Cochrane-Fountain City 3-0
Blair-Taylor 3-1
Augusta 2-1
Eleva-Strum 0-0
Melrose-Mindoro 1-3
Independence 1-3
Alma Center Lincoln 0-2
Gilmanton 0-3
Whitehall 0-4
Last week's matches
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Alma Center Lincoln at Eleva-Strum ppd. to Oct. 4
Alma/Pepin def. Melrose-Mindoro 3-0
Augusta def. Blair-Taylor 3-2
Cochrane-Fountain City def. Whitehall 3-0
EC Immanuel Lutheran def. Independence 3-0
Thursday, Sept. 16
Augusta def. Gilmanton 3-0
Eleva-Strum at Alma/Pepin ppd. to Oct. 11
Cochrane-Fountain City def. Melrose-Mindoro 3-0
EC Immanuel Lutheran def. Whitehall 3-0
This week's matches
Monday, Sept. 20
Blair-Taylor def. Independence 3-1
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Independence def. Gilmanton 3-1
Alma/Pepin def. Alma Center Lincoln 3-0
EC Immanuel Lutheran def. Melrose-Mindoro 3-0
Blair-Taylor def. Whitehall 3-1
Thursday, Sept. 23
Independence at Augusta
Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor
Alma Center Lincoln at Cochrane-Fountain City
Eleva-Strum at EC Immanuel Lutheran
Whitehall at Gilmanton
Next Week's Matches
Monday, Sept. 27
Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum
EC Immanuel Lutheran at Alma Center Lincoln
Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro
Augusta at Whitehall
Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma/Pepin