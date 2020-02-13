Wildland's School hosting day camp Feb. 24

FALL CREEK - On Monday, February 24th, in partnership with Beaver Creek Reserve, Wildlands School will be hosting a School's Out Day Camp for students in grades 1-5. The event, which will be at Beaver Creek Reserve, is the second of its kind put on by Wildlands students with staff facilitating

The day camp will run from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm. It will be a day of exploring, learning, and fun utilizing the 400 acres of Beaver Creek, and we will have loads of fun activities planned and lead by teachers and naturalists with our students helping to assist! Students will be supervised at all times by highly qualified, trained adults, and the timeline of the event mirrors the school day schedule for convenience to families.

For more information or to register visit www.schoolsoutdaycamp.weebly.com

Wildlands School is a full-time project-based charter school for students in grades 7-12 in the Augusta School District. The school, which started in 2005, is located at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek. Its 75 students participate in experiential, project-based learning with an emphasis on real world experiences, exploring the natural world, and service to the community in the Chippewa Valley.