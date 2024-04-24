Winning streaks last week for both Fall Creek, Eleva-Strum

Fall Creek continued its roll through the regular season. The Crickets won at home against Osseo-Fairchild 17-3 last week Thursday, April 18 and then followed it up 24 hours later with a 6-0 win at home against Cadott. On Monday, April 22, FC edged Baldwin-Woodville 6-2 at B-W to improve their overall record to 10-1 and then improved its West Cloverbelt Conference record to 4-0 with a 20-4 bombing of Eau Claire Regis on the road yesterday, April 23.

The Crickets (11-1 overall), ranked second in the state in Division 4 behind Grantsburg, are two games behind No. 6 ranked Thorp in the league standings and tied with No. 5 ranked Chippewa Falls McDonell. FC has upcoming doubleheaders against both teams that could decide the league title including this Friday, April 26 at McDonell and next Tuesday at Thorp. They host Stanley-Boyd on Thursday, April 25.

Also on a roll was Eleva-Strum. The Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall and continued their winning streak last week sweeeping a doubleheader at Lincoln 15-1 and 18-2 on Friday, April 19 and winning a non-conference game on the road against Turtle Lake/Clayton 15-2 on Monday, April 22. But the Cards' winning streak came to a halt on Tuesday, April 23 as they fell 12-1 at Alma/Pepin.

A day after the loss to Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild (2-7 overall) suffered another tough Western Cloverbelt loss at home to Bloomer by a 14-6 score as the Blackhawks took control of the ballgame with a big second inning effort. But O-F recovered over the weekend and edged Durand-Arkansaw on Monday, April 22 by a 7-6 score at home. Freshman Brylie Johnson on pitching a complete game, and the walk-off single to score a run to end the game.

Stanley-Boyd topped the Thunder 15-5 Tuesday, April 23 as O-F remained winless in WCC action.

Augusta (2-6) notched its first win of the season 1-0 at home vs. Cornell/Lake Holcombe on Monday, April 22. The Beaver got their second win of the season 24 hours later 18-2 over Lincoln at Alma Center. They almost had another win against Whitehall back on April 18 but lost 8-7. The Beavers' contest with Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran was postponed until May 9.

All games scheduled last week Tuesday, April 16 were rained out.

Prep Softball Standings

Western Cloverbelt

Thorp 5-0

Fall Creek 4-0

Chippewa Falls McDonell 4-0

Bloomer 2-2

Cadott 1-3

Stanley-Boyd 1-4

Eau Claire Regis 0-4

Osseo-Fairchild 0-4

Large Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 5-1

Blair-Taylor 3-2

Whitehall 3-4

Eleva-Strum 2-3

Augusta 1-3