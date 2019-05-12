Yvonne Monson

Yvonne Elaine Monson, 86, of Augusta, passed away early Sunday morning Dec. 1, 2019, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in rural Augusta.

Yvonne was born March 10, 1933, the daughter of Roy and Lillian (Franson) Anderson in the town of Unity, rural Strum, WI. She was united in marriage to Edwin Monson of May 27, 1950, in Osseo. The couple farmed side by side in the Osseo and the Augusta area until they retired and built their home in Osseo. Her greatest joy was having her children and grandchildren home every Sunday out on the farm, also in her later years celebrating with her great grandchildren their birthdays and attending their school and Sunday school activities. In the fall of 1992 she moved back to Augusta to be near her children after the passing of her husband.

Yvonne is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Olson (Bob), Dorothy and Dennis Kirkham all of Augusta; son Randy and Teresa Monson of Townsend, Montana; stepson Michael and Linda Monson of Eau Claire; 4 grandchildren, Shonnie and Nate Smith, Orrin and Heather Olson, Jason and Kari Kirkham, Chad and Arica Kirkham all of Augusta; 4 step grandchildren, Kevin and Tara Monson, Brent Monson all of Eau Claire, Todd and Michele Monson of Chippewa Falls, Michele and Jeff Dostal of Elk Mound; 5 great grandchildren, Kendra and Victoria Olson, Camryn and Kadyn Kirkham, Braylee Smith; 8 step great grandchildren, Matthew (McKenzie), Alyssa, Austin and Sydney Monson, Brendan and Kendall Monson, Gregory and Aaron Dostal. She is also survived by her sister Lorraine and Floyd Christianson of Eau Claire; 3 brothers, Donald Anderson of Hampshire, IL, Charles and Gayle Anderson of Eau Claire, Kenneth Anderson of Boyceville; sisters-in-law, LaVina Anderson of Hampshire, IL, Doris Anderson of Strum; several nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edwin, daughter Lori Faye Monson; great granddaughter, Brinkly Nevaeh Smith; brothers, Rodney, Orlyn and Dean Anderson; nephews, Keith and Brian Anderson; niece Nancy Landrone; and sister-in-law, Sue Anderson. Six great-grandchildren, Kendra and Victoria Olson, Camryn and Kadyn Kirkham, Braylee Smith, Kinsley Kirkham;

A visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church with burial in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Hale Township, rural Osseo. Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .