Erwin “Mike” Carl Mikelson, age 88, of La Crosse, WI, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Born on Jan. 23, 1931, to John and Clara (Bromer) Mikelson in Nelson, WI, Erwin attended Winona State University. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and enjoyed telling stories of his time stationed in Alaska. Erwin married Ardys Landsverk on Sept. 19, 1953, and they had five children: Virginia (“Ginger”), John, Linda, Thomas and Paul.

Erwin’s career was in quality control for Trane Company in La Crosse and Tecumseh Products in Somerset, KY. He retired in 1993, and he and Ardys moved to Las Vegas, NV, to be near their son Paul and his family. Erwin enjoyed golf and bowling, and in the fall he hunted deer with his brother Orlin on the family farm in Nelson. Erwin was a lifelong Packer fan (GO PACK GO) and a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. On Friday and Saturday nights during falls and winters he could usually be found refereeing high school basketball and football games in the towns surrounding La Crosse. One Monday night, when John was 11, Erwin accompanied him to his boy scout meeting and stayed on to become a long-time member of the scout leader team for Troop 4, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Erwin loved animals and had several long-lived pets, including his cat, Freeway, and his little dog, Gunnar. Erwin and Ardys were lifelong members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). In their later years, they were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. With his abiding faith in Christ, Erwin faithfully guided Ardys through her last years of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. He looked forward to joining her and his daughter Linda, who died as a child, in heaven.

Erwin is survived by their daughter Virginia Prellwitz (Gary) and sons John (Patricia), Tom (Hortensia), and Paul (Jill); grandchildren Aaron, Micah, and Rachel Prellwitz, Claudia Travizo, Irene Pena, and Allison Mikelson; great-grandchildren Brianna and Emily Travizo and Madelyn and Adelyn Pena; nephews David Mikelson (Diane) and Danny Mikelson (Sharon); and his sister-in-law, Beatrice Mikelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ardys, his daughter Linda, and his brother Orlin.

The family will hold a private burial. Erwin will be interred with his wife alongside his daughter in Nelson Cemetery. The family is deeply appreciative to the staff of Hillview Healthcare Center, Gundersen Clinic Hospice, and Erwin’s granddaughter, Allison Mikelson, for their kind and dedicated care. Memorials may be made to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Ct., Onalaska, WI, 54650. Memories and condolences may be posted at www.jandtfredrickson.com.