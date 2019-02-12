Harlan Walter Blilie, age 80 of Nelson, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Wabasha, MN.

He was born on October 26, 1939 in Fargo, ND the son of the late Walter E. and Alice T. (Wein) Blilie.

Harlan attended and graduated from Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo, ND with the class of 1957.

Harlan served our country as a member of the United States Navy from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1963.

On February 15, 1963 Harlan was united in marriage to Leila Edon in Sisseton, SD. Together, they loved and raised three children.

He was employed at Northern States Power (Now Xcel Energy) before he began a 17 year career as a salesman at Ed Phillips and Sons Distributors of Fargo, ND. After residing in Devils Lake, ND for 17 years, Harlan and Leila moved to Rochester, MN where they owned and operated the Donut Hut. He also drove school bus, charters and shuttle for the Rochester School Bus Co.

Harlan was the lead trumpet for the Fargo American Legion Drum and Bugle Corp.

Harlan enjoyed many activities during his life, some of which were hunting, golfing, boating, spending time in his woodworking shop. But the most treasured enjoyment in his life was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Harlan will be forever missed by his wife of the past 56 years, Leila of Nelson; children, LaVonne Carlson of Post Falls, ID, James (Mery) Blilie of Haines, AK and Kari (Brad) Underdahl of Zumbro Falls, MN; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; also by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, Harlan was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte and Janice.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, WI. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, MN. A memorial gathering will be held at the church on Monday, December 9 from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.

