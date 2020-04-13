Martin Loewenhagen

Martin "Chip" Loewenhagen, age 91of Alma, WI passed away April 2, 2020 at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, WI. He was born on November 10, 1928 in Modena WI to Otto and Sarah (Wick) Loewenhagen. He got the nickname, Chip, when he was in grade school and he retained that name his whole life. He had six brothers and one sister born before him and three sisters born after him. He got his 8th grade diploma in May 1942. In March 1947 he joined the Army and was honored to be a Military Policeman. He served until August 1948. September 2, 1950 Chip was united in marriage to Delores Alice Gleiter in Alma, WI. Throughout his life, Chip held many jobs. He worked with a local carpenter doing masonry work, he worked at the Farmers Union in Alma, and later he bought the Gleiter Farm and farmed for many years. He was also on the Board of Directors of Dairyland Power. When Chip sold the farm, he then was a co-owner of a local mobile home park. He also became a Rural Mail Carrier in Alma until he retired. After retirement, he went back to farming, working at the farm he had previously sold.

Chip and Delores enjoyed traveling. Later in life, they enjoyed many cruises. His pastimes included;

gardening, hunting, and fishing. He made his own loom and produced many stocking caps for family and friends to keep them warm in the winter.

Chip will be forever in the hearts of his wife, Delores Loewenhagen of Alma, his daughter, Deb (Warren) Seifert of Pepin, WI, his son, Dean Loewenhagen of Minneapolis, MN, his daughter, Lori Duren of Red Wing, MN, and his daughter-in law, Linda (Gary) Loewenhagen of Alma. Also by his five Grandsons; Brad(Lindsay) Seifert of Lakeville, MN, Dustin(Sarah) Seifert of Pepin, Jessie(Jordan) Seifert, New Richmond, WI, Steven Loewenhagen of Alma, Michael Duren of Red Wing, MN, and 4 Great Grand daughters. He also survived by his sister, Joan Lewis. Chip was preceded in death by his parents and

by his six brothers and three sisters, and by his son, Gary Loewenhagen.

A Celebration of Chip’s life will be held at a later date.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes – Scenic Rivers Cremation assisted the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com. Please send cards to Delores Loewenhagen at American Lutheran Home, 200 Memorial Drive, Mondovi, WI 54755