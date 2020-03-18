Mary Jane Wanek, age 94, formerly of Alma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, WI. She was born on September 7, 1925 in Winona, a daughter of Andrew and Theodosia (Cisewski) Cyert. Mary Jane attended and graduated from Winona Senior High School. On May 19, 1945, Mary Jane was united in marriage to Owen Julius Michael Wanek at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona. To this union, five loving daughters were born. Owen preceded Mary Jane in death on June 28, 2015.

Following her graduation from high school, Mary Jane worked at Watkins in Winona as a secretary. As her family grew, Mary Jane stayed home to raise her daughters. Mary Jane was a longtime and faithful parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Alma and devoted her time as a member of the P.C.C.W. She was also an active member of both the Alma American Legion, Post 224 ladies Auxiliary and the Alma Garden Club. Mary Jane enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, spending time with friend’s playing cards, camping, golfing, taking motorcycle trips, family reunions and going on mother-daughter trips, especially their trip to Holland.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Keith) Elwood of Baldwin, Nancy Stencel of Maple Grove, MN, Patricia (Bruce) Brovold of Arcadia and Judith Chapman of Maplewood, MN; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; brother in law, Donald (Jean) Wanek) of Rochester, MN; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and loving husband, Owen, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Steiner; sister, Ruth (Virgil) Schaffner; brother, Raymond (Jean) Cyert; and son in law, John Stencel.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Father Prince Raja as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of the mass all on Saturday, March 28.