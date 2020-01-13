Norman Bork

Norman H. Bork, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Mayo Hospital, Rochester, MN. He was born on July 6, 1939 in Eagle Valley, the son of Alfred and Margaret (Ziegler) Bork.

He was in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, Alfred had a heart attack and was called home to run the family farm.

He worked at Watkins for 10 years and farmed until 1993. He later worked for 8 years a Buffalo County Court House as a janitor.

He married Beverly Comero on November 25, 1961. They were married for 58 years and 3 children were born from this union, Marlene (Todd) Atkinson, Ed (Nancy) Bork and Dean (Tracy) Bork. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Atkinson-Leon, Bryan Atkinson, Michelle Atkinson (fiancé Shay Landkammer), Brandi and Emily, Daniel (Hannah) and Denise (fiancé Ken Mustain); 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way in March; siblings, Edna (Bill) Meier, Rhoda Engstrand, Ruth (Ron) Hohmann and David; in-laws, Allen (Patsy), Donald (Cindy), John (Mary), Larry (Mary Lou) and Tom all Comero and Betty Foster and Diane (Bob) Mettille; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice (Lowell) Stueve; brother-in-law, Duane Engstrand and in-laws, Jerome Comero and Sara (nee Loewenhagen) Comero.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

A funeral service was held at Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial immediately followed at Buffalo City Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and then again one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.