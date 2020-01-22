PATRICIA (HETRICK) SCHARR-FIMIAN

Scharr-Fimian (Hetrick), Patricia Julaine of Blaine, MN, passed away Friday Jan 10, 2020, after a 15-year battle with cancer. Pat was born September 30th, 1931 to Goldiene and Ellis Scharr of Nelson, WI. She lived on the family farm in Trout Creek, where she attended school. She also attended Deer Creek and Nelson High Schools in Wisconsin. After graduation, she decided on a career in nursing and worked in Rochester, and Minneapolis. In 1953, she married Lyle Hetrick, had 3 daughters, and settled in Brooklyn Park, where she found her love of golf and joined Bunker Hills Golf Club. In 1980, they retired to East Bethel, on Coon Lake, and enjoyed many years of living in the woods, golfing, flowers, gardening, birds, and many loving pets. They enjoyed many trips and visited many states across the country. Lyle passed away suddenly in 2000, and she moved to Blaine. She married a former Deer Creek classmate Charles Fimian in 2001 and enjoyed 11 happy years together. They traveled to Switzerland where they could find past relatives and great grand-parents. Chuck passed away in 2012. She was a member of Cedar United Methodist Church since the early 1980’s and displayed her love of animals through generous support to various animal humane society organizations.

Pat is survived by her daughters: Holly Hetrick, Terri Hetrick, and Shelly Hetrick-Stowe (Mark Krone), and loving dog Sadie. Grandchildren; Nicole Stowe-Podvin (Dale), Travis Stowe (Breana), Troy Holland (Crystal), and Aaron Holland (Kelly). 5 great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and many loving family pets.

Memorials may be sent to the Animal Humane Society in Coon Rapids, MN.