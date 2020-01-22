RICHARD WADDELL

Richard “Dick” Earl Waddell Born July 9th, 1932 in Alma, Wisconsin. Died January 13, 2020 in Greendale, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Roberta (née Saxton) of 62 years and Children- Beth (Peter) VandeGeijn, Barry (Nancy) Waddell, Anita Janda, Fay (Steve) Sanfilippo and Amy (Wayne) Wrobbel, proud Papa of Catherine, Matthew, Alyssa, Nathan (Elaina), Emma, Taylor and Heather, and sister Vivian (Carroll) Haeuser.

He was a Navy Veteran, serving aboard the USS Watts during the Korean War, and was a career Firefighter in West Milwaukee for 28 years.

Dick (Nutsy) was the original River Rat. In the spirit of all true fisherman, he was a teller of tall tales and a lover of all things outdoors. His gardening skills were envied by both neighbors and the local wildlife . Fish feared him and his grandchildren loved him. He was a proud financial supporter of the Wisconsin DNR.

He will be dearly missed by many friends and family. He is now forever hunting, fishing and telling more tall tales.

A memorial service was held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Mission Hills Chapel. Family and friends gathered from 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Lakes Sports Fisherman Club: P.O. Box 510332, New Berlin, WI., 53151..

“ Here he lies where he long’d to be. Home is the sailor, home from the sea and the hunter home from the hill” . Robert Lewis Stevenson