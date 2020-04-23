Robert Allyn Fuher, 65, of Nelson, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Rochester, MN after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Bob was born on May 12,1954 in Wabasha, MN to George R. and Edna D. (Klitzing) Fuher. He was welcomed home by his twin sisters, Jean and Joan.

Bob lived his entire life in Nelson. He graduated from Alma Area School in 1972 and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Nelson, WI.

Bob was your typical small town country boy running the hills or through the backwaters hunting and fishing. But mostly he loved repairing and painting cars with his childhood best friend Bob Priefert.

Later in life, Bob enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He could always be counted on to share what life was like growing up in a small town and living on the family farm while enjoying an ice cold Old Milwaukee around the campfire.

In September 2018, Bob retired from Federal Mogul in Lake City, MN, after almost 28 years of service. Prior to this, he was employed by many local farmers, Rohrer’s Garage, DIACRO, Brunkow Hardwood and Bud Meyer Trucking. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Nelson Fire Department in the early years of the fire department.

Bob met and fell in love with a girl from across the river. Bob and April (Smith) were married in September 24, 1977. They made their home on a small piece of land from the family farm in rural Nelson. They were blessed with 2 beautiful daughters, Sara and Stacy.

Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, April, daughters, Sara (Jason Wahlund) and Stacy (Travis Barton), his 3 precious grandchildren, Hannah Wahlund, Gavin and Tyson Barton, all of Nelson. His sisters, Jean Fuher of Nelson, WI and Joan Sorenson of Luck, WI, sister-in-law, Linda Smith of Nevada, IA and sister and brother-in-law, Bob and Jan (Smith) Priefert and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Edna (Klitzing) Fuher, mother and father-in-law, Allen and Marvel (Kolb) Smith, brothers-in-law, Raymond Smith and Marvin Sorenson.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service is being held on April 25, 2020 at the Nelson Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes of Alma, WI assisted the family with arrangements.