Robert Eldon Rotering, of Alma, WI died peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Gundersen Health System surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on April 14th, 1938 to Albin and Margaret (Schlesser) Rotering. He was raised on Rotering Ridge near Arcadia on a dairy farm with his seven siblings where he learned the value of hard work and family. He graduated from Arcadia Public High School, where he learned to maintain studies at school while also operating the family farm. After high school, Bob went on to work for the Alma Dairy and then for Triad Construction Company building dams for the government watershed program and highway bridge construction in southwest Wisconsin. He met Sharon Ludwigson, an Alma native, and traded the hills of Arcadia for the bluffs of Alma when they were married on August 27th, 1960. Bob was called to active duty in the army during the Berlin Crisis where he served honorably with the 32nd Inf. Div. When he returned home he began working with the Buffalo County Highway Department while farming on the side in Mill Creek Valley. The opportunity became available to purchase a larger farm and he became a full time dairy farmer, which he loved and continued to do for forty plus years. Together Bob and Sharon raised five children, Carolyn, Rebecca, Randall, Beth, and Lisa. Later following Sharon’s death, Bob married Gladys (Ristow) on October 14th, 2006. They enjoyed many years together sharing time with family and friends.

Bob was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served in many positions for the good of the parish. Bob was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus 6789 where he served as Grand Knight and held an honorary 4th degree membership. Bob was passionate about serving his community through his involvement. He served on the Alma Farmers Union Coop Board, held the position of Town of Alma Supervisor and Chairman, was active within the Badgerland Financial Board, was a lifetime member of the Alma Rod & Gun Club and the Alma American Legion Post 224 where he served as Commander in 2007. He was also a Life Member of the 32nd Red Arrow Veterans Association. In 2010 he was honored to host the Buffalo County Dairy Breakfast highlighting his family farm.

Bob was extremely proud of his family and he worked hard to set a good example for others to follow; his legacy will live on through the people that knew him.

Survivors include his wife; Gladys, children; Carolyn (Perry) Thomsen, Rebecca (Eric) Olson, Randall (Barb) Rotering, Beth (Erwin) Rojas, and Lisa (Courtney) Olson, stepchildren; Bradley (Deb) Ristow, Brian (Jean) Ristow and grandchildren; Bradley, Zach, Nicole, Rachael, Hank, Gracie, Jonathan, Gabrielle, Olivia, Quincy, Louise, Julia, Eva, Mia, Natalie, Isaac, and Ella, step-grandchildren; Alex, Luke, Abby, and Zach, and Garrett, great grandchildren; Lillian, Henry, Evie, Lane, Miles, Tessa and Harvey, brother and sister-in-laws; Dave and Sandra Ebert, Lonnie and Elaine Ludwigson, Walter George, Dorothy Rotering, Sheila Rotering, and Mary Andersen, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon, siblings, his daughter-in-law Deb Rotering, and his mother and father-in-law Sherman and Van Ludwigson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alma on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with Father Prince Raja presiding. Burial to immediately follow at Alma Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and then again at the church on Friday beginning one hour prior to Mass.