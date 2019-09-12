Vernon Stone

Vernon Stone of Alma, Wisconsin, age 87 passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Wabasha, Minnesota.

Vernon was born on June 19, 1932 in Georgetown, Wisconsin. He grew up on a Dairy Farm near Amery, Wisconsin which created his passion for Agriculture which directly led him on his career path. Upon graduation from Amery High School and while attending college, Vernon joined the US Army and was stationed at Fort Carson near Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is a veteran of the Korean War. Vernon received two master’s degrees, namely from Wisconsin State University-River Falls in Agriculture Education and from Stout State University (Menomonie, Wisconsin) in Industrial Arts.

Vernon began his teaching career in Education, at Alma Area Schools in 1957. He taught for over 33 years Agriculture (Alma FFA) and Industrial Arts (shop). Every year he took his FFA students on a vacation from their farms, traveling multiple areas in the US, from Lake Superior to Colorado, Wyoming, and many other places westward. Fishing was usually a highlight of these trips, and a passion for Vernon which he passed down to his students. After his retirement from teaching, Vernon began his Saw Sharpening Service for over 20 years.

Vernon’s passion was hunting, fishing (in the Bighorn Mountains was his favorite to which he brought his family for several years), trapping, snake hunting, and “story telling” to anyone who he came into contact with. He taught Hunter Safety for over thirty years and was a lifetime member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club. Vernon also served his community, as a member of the Alma City Council for many years and was a past President of the American Legion. In his years of retirement, he traveled extensively worldwide with Norma, visiting several continents.

Vernon is survived by Norma his wife of 65 years; children, Margi Christofferson (Doug), David (Patricia), Becky Robertson (Phil) and Karen Smith (Dave); Son-in-law, Donny Ganz; 13 grandchildren; 15 greatgrandchildren and many friends to whom Vernon encountered.

Vernon was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother, Martin; Sister, Marion and one Daughter, Barb Ganz.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Talbot Family Funeral home, Alma, Wisconsin at 11:00 am with Pastor Lisa Weaver officiating. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the service at Alma Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm and then again on Friday one hour prior to the service. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com