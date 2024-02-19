Bruce Alan Severson, 68, of Mondovi, WI died Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born July 29, 1955, in Independence, WI; son of John and Donna (Nelson) Severson.

He graduated from Gilmanton High School. Following high school he joined the United States Army. Bruce served eighteen years, sixteen of them in Germany. Bruce was a staff sergeant and also taught new, arriving soldiers, basic German as he taught himself German, and he became a certified translator. He received seven awards and medals for his military service. He was also a combat veteran from Panama.

Bruce was very involved in the Gilmanton Legion. He was a Veteran’s Service Officer for ten years.

He enjoyed watching sports and was a jokester who enjoyed making people smile. He also enjoyed going out to lunch with friends and family as well as family outings. He enjoyed country western music like his dad and uncles. He was the most proud of his children and military service.

He is survived by his special friend, Asha Sen, daughter, Amanda Severson of Eau Claire, WI; son, Jason Severson of Germany; seven grandchildren, Horst, David “DJ”, Joey, Leon, Alisha, Ashley and Amor; sister, Becky (Ed) Bauer of Mondovi; brother John (Julie) Severson of Arcadia; nieces and nephews; Seth, Scott, Derrick, Kyle, Nick, Victoria, Aundrea and John.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Donna (Nelson) Severson; infant sister, Kathryn Severson; daughter, Michelle Severson and son, Ricky Severson.

A private graveside service with Military Honors will be at Julson Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Gilmanton American Legion Hall from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com