Doris Jean Sie

Doris Jean Sie, 93, of Mondovi, WI died Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi. She was born at home to George and Belle (Nelson) Klopp on February 2, 1932. The youngest of seven children. She attended schools in Mondovi and Eau Claire.

In 1949, she married Arnold Sie. They were married for 68 years before he passed away in 2012. After they married, they moved to Minneapolis and she worked at Dayton’s department store. In three years, they moved back to Eau Claire and she became a stay-at-home mom. In 1962, they moved to the country between Mondovi and Eau Claire. After her children were all in school, she went to work at the Mondovi Canning Company, Huntsinger Farms and the Mondovi Inn.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included, reading, crossword puzzles and assembling bird puzzles. She called her garage her bird museum because of all the bird puzzles hanging in it.

She was an active member of Drammen Lutheran Church, the women’s groups and the Drammen Church Quilters.

Doris deeply loved her family, her church family and all babies.

She is survived by her children, Bradley (Mary) Sie of Mondovi, David (Susan) Sie of Eau Claire, Rodney Sie of Mondovi, Diane (Jeffery) Knutson of Eau Claire, Deborah Sie of Mondovi (special friend John Drier); eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brother, Duane Klopp; sister, Rose Sippel; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Sie; son, Richard Sie; great grandson, Austin; great-great granddaughter, Tinsley; parents, George and Belle (Nelson) Klopp; brothers, Howard and Norman; sisters, Ruth Kasman and Bernice Moltz

A special thank-you to the staff of Hillview Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Funeral services were held 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at Drammen Lutheran Church, rural Mondovi with Michael Isaacson officiating. Visitation were held from 9:00 – 11:00 am at the church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com