Sandra Kay

Dierauer

Sandra Kay Dierauer, affectionately known as Sandy, was born on February 22, 1956, and passed away on December 1, 2025, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy grew up on the family farm in Alma, WI, where evenings were often spent together enjoying popcorn. One of her most cherished traditions was celebrating May Day each year, walking down the bluff road with her family, picking wildflowers and making memories that lasted a lifetime.

After graduating from high school, Sandy attended the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, and later the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she studied horticulture and accounting. Her professional life was dedicated to the floral and greenhouse industry, as well as the grocery industry, where she worked with passion and commitment up until her passing.

Sandy was an extraordinary person whose greatest priority was always her friends and family. She never missed a get-together and was known for arriving with gifts for everyone. Her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews were the light of her life, and she showered them with love and attention. Sandy’s legendary cow collection was a testament to her unique spirit—no one could truly appreciate it until they saw it for themselves.

Sandy is survived by her sister and brothers: Joyce Dierauer, Gene Dierauer (Stacy), and Dale Dierauer (Emily Johnson); her nephews and nieces: James Dierauer (Katie), Jen Brand (Tom), Katie Dierauer, Evan Thomas, and Kyla Wenger (Mark); her great-nieces and great-nephews: Laurel, Richie, Henry, Annabelle, and Madelyn; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Geneva Dierauer and brother-in-law Bruce Thomas.

Sandy’s warmth, generosity, and joyful presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness and family devotion will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Those wishing to honor Sandy may make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.

Details regarding the celebration of life for Sandy that will be held this spring will be communicated through her CaringBridge website later.