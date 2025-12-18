Sherry Nettie Thompson

Sherry Nettie Thompson, 68, of Eau Claire, WI died Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire. She was born July 10, 1957, in Mondovi, WI; daughter of George and Gladys (Christopherson) Thompson.

Anyone who has ever met Sherry surely has never forgotten her, for she was a one of a kind presence, with a booming voice and warm, engaging spirit. Just as apparent was her ability to never forget a face and a personal detail about the people she met, collecting friends in every room she entered. Her closest companions were the six sisters she grew up with in Mondovi, WI, each looking out for each other along the way, most recently coming together to help Sherry through treatment for the cancer that ultimately took her. The world will surely be a less lively place without Sherry.

Sherry reunites in death with her beloved parents, George and Gladys Thompson, baby sister Nancy Thompson, brother-in-law Todd Carlson, and her special friend Odin Pitts. Carrying her memory are her sisters Georgia Carlson, Trina (Danny) Marsolek, Beth (Robert) Winsand, Tammy Thompson, and Nevada (Rocky) Cornelius, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, every one of which could share an amusing memory, of which Sherry gifted the world many.

Sherry’s story began in 1957, later graduating from Mondovi High School. Her adult life took her to employment at Mondovi Daycare Center, Buffalo Memorial Hospital, and Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She tracked the Brewers, Packers and Bucks closely, and was always anxious to talk about the game. The telephone connected her to family and friends far and wide, spending hours in her day keeping up to date with life changes, and logging interesting details. When family came together, Sherry relished a rousing round of 6-5-4, Dirty Clubs, and Kings Corners, engaging in playful ribbing and story-telling and taking delight in family dogs and cats, particularly Jazzy. She enjoyed her daily game shows, having lunch at Perkins and Taco Johns, and having her nails done. Sherry’s family toasts her life with her preferred Diet Pepsi, and will take a moment to reflect on her when an Elvis Presley song is played.

The Thompson family extends warmest gratitude to the staff at Cambridge Senior Living, her friends and neighbors at St. John’s Apartments, especially Stephanie Beck who served as Sherry’s angel and confidante in her last few months.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Buzz’s Bar and Grill in Mondovi on Saturday, December 27, 2025. A private memorial service with be held with close friends and family at St. John’s Apartments.

In honor of Sherry’s love of sports, everyone is invited to wear your favorite Packers, Brewers, or Milwaukee Bucks shirts.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.