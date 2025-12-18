Sonja Lynn (Skoug) Berg

On September 4, 2025, Sonja Lynn (Skoug) Berg, age 82 of Cherokee Village, AR was called to Heaven. Sonja was born February 21, 1943, to Levi and Lila (O’Brien) Skoug in the family farm house on Hwy 10 between Eleva & Strum, WI.

After graduating from Eleva-Strum High School in 1961, Sonja lived most of her adult life in Eau Claire and Mondovi, WI while spending her final years in Cherokee Village, AR. Sonja loved her family and enjoyed gardening, the Green Bay Packers, bowling, singing, dancing, and country music. She was also an outstanding cook and was known for her exceptional meatballs.

Sonja is survived by her son Mike (Lois) Gleason, grandchildren Ashley (Andrew) Kappa, Chelsea Gleason, Ben (Grace) Gleason, and Joel Mathis, great grandchildren Elara, Imogene, & Archer, sister-in-law Debbie Skoug, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Levi & Lila, brother Gary Skoug, and sister Sandy (Skoug) Garborg.

Sonja was loved by her family and will be missed by many. No service is planned.