Brad Kohler, age 73, of Nelson, WI, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 8, 1948, in Madison, WI the son of Alma (Hanson) Kohler and the late Frank Kohler.

Brad attended and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in Menomonee Falls, WI. After graduation, he attended Waldorf University and then studied music, keyboard and choral at Carthage College, graduating in 1971.

Later in 1971, Brad honorably served our Country as a member of the United States-Air Force as a long range radar repairman until his honorable discharge in 1974.

On September 20, 1975, Brad was united in marriage to the love of his life, Chris Kuehl in Menomonee Falls. To this beloved union, two children were born.

Brad was employed at Dairyland Power Cooperative in Alma as a Journeyman Electrician; this was a career that encompassed 33 years.

Brad was an active and vital member of Faith Lutheran Church in Wabasha.

Brad, as a civically minded man, gave back to the Community of Nelson in a variety of ways such as volunteering during the Flood Runs, helping on the cleanup committee or as a member of the Nelson Lions Club.

Brad was the director of the Wabasha Area English Bell Ringers and was a very accomplished and talented musician and pianist. His talents as a songwriter were evident and will be cherished by his children as he wrote the music played at their wedding ceremonies.

He was also a very talented carpenter and woodworker where he created many pieces that will now be treasured forever. Brad loved to be outside at his home tending and caring for his beautiful flower gardens and Koi ponds. Brad was also avid in model railroading and was so proud of his extensive train collection.

Brad will be long remembered as a man of great faith with a heart full of grace and giving. He would help anyone in need and go out of his way to do it. His memory lives on in all that were blessed to know him. Keep playing your beautiful music dear Brad…we are all listening.

Brad will be forever missed by the love of his life, Chris; his two children, David and Carmen (Jon) Briggs; precious grandchildren, Abagail and Spencer Briggs; his mother, Alma Kohler; sister in law, Kalyn Kuehl and brother in law, Kurt (Pam) Kuehl; a nephew, Jason Kuehl and niece, Tierney Irizarry, his special and faithful companion Darsi, his dog; and also by cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Frank and brother, Steven.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 905 Hiawatha Drive, E., Wabasha, MN with Pastor David Knox officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service all at the church. The Staff of the Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Please share a memory you may have of Brad or express your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com