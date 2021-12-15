Charles Morgan, age 73, of Mondovi, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on December 9, 2021.

Charles was born in Emmetsburg, IA where he was raised on several farms in northwestern Iowa. After graduating from Linn Grove High School in 1967, Charles served honorably in the Army in both Germany and Vietnam. Following his service, he attended college in Ft. Dodge, IA to prepare for careers in retail sales at two implement dealerships. In the early 1980’s, he purchased a farm in rural Mondovi, WI where he continued to both farm and work in Durand at the implement dealership. As the years passed, he worked for a business in the dairy industry and he sold real estate in the Mondovi area.

Charles cherished the friends he made throughout his life. He believed in community, and he did what he could to support his neighbors, taking long rides around the country with neighbors as they vacationed or visited families in other areas of the country. In later years, it was these same neighbors that cared for him as his health declined.

Charles has two sons, Joshua, of Portage, WI, and Jeremiah (Jenifer) of Eagan, MN. His two granddaughters, Emma and Clare, loved visiting with Grandpa, who was always sure to have candy bars in tow when arriving at the house to spend time. Even as farming became too much, Charles continued to raise a few pigs and chickens, which the granddaughters loved to visit.

Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Marion Morgan, and two brothers, James and Kenneth. He is survived by his sons, granddaughters, sisters Judy and Kathy, and his brother, Rodney (Laura).

In lieu of gifts, reach out to members of your community, help them in any way possible. Next time you are in a restaurant, start a conversation with someone. You never know how that simple act can make someone’s life better.

A service will be held Friday December 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Talbot Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Inurnment will follow with full military honors at Oak Park Cemetery.