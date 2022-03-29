Cheryl Ann Risler, age 70, of rural Mondovi, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 28, 2022, with her family at her side following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on June 17, 1951, in Mondovi, the daughter of Gladys (Berger) and the late Henry Werlein.

Cheryl was a graduate of Gilmanton High School and went on to CVTC in Eau Claire, earning her Associates Degree.

On June 26, 1971, Cheryl was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ray Risler at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. To this union, two daughters were born.

Cheryl worked many years as an office administrator for employers such as the Eau Claire Police Department, Severson Office Supplies and Premier Block both in Eau Claire and Arctic Air in Mondovi.

Cheryl was a faithful and longtime Parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi where she was an active member of the PCCW. As Cheryl’s health declined, she was given honorary membership of the Sacred Heart PCCW.

Cheryl was an active lady that loved and lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed tending to her many flower gardens around her home, spending time outdoors camping and fishing, going for rides on their side by side slowly taking in all the beauty around her or just sitting next to her beloved Ray underneath the gazebo watching the birds with a fresh cup of coffee.

Cheryl also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and was recently able to make it to Hawaii one last time with Ray.

Cheryl had a great faith and a deep love for her entire family. Her family was her true and complete passion and they always came first. She will be truly missed by all that were blessed to know her.

Cheryl is survived and forever loved by her husband of 50 years, Ray; two daughters, Brenda (Kent) Meyer and Tricia (Brian Erickson) Hopp; granddaughters, Alissa and Kaitlyn; her mom, Gladys; siblings, Dan (Julie) Werlein, Cindy (Steve) Black, Mark (Shari) Werlein, Marie Meader, Bob (Polly) Bonesteel, Bonnie (Ken) Komro and Rod (Laurie) Bonesteel; sister in law, Barb Werlein; brothers in law, Pete Johnson and Tom Rzepiejewski; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her dad, Henry; step dad, Rodger Bonesteel; brothers, Dave Werlein and Bobby Bonesteel; sisters, Barb Johnson and Carolee Rzepiejewski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi with Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe as celebrant. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel and again on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the hour of the Mass at the church.

Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the parish cemetery in Mondovi.