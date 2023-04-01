Doris A. Christopherson, age 86, passed away peacefully shortly after midnight on December 26, 2022, at her home at The Classic at Hilcrest Greens in Altoona WI with her devoted husband of 62 years at her side.

Doris Ann Christopherson was born on February 9th, 1936, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, to Albert and Ruth Chapman. She graduated from Moncton High School and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Upon graduation, she answered the call for nurses at King Edward VII Hospital in Bermuda, where she met her future husband, Allen, then stationed at the Naval Air Station in Bermuda. From Bermuda, Doris moved to New York City where she worked at Columbian Presbyterian Hospital looking after the children of various celebrities. Allen continued to visit her in New York City, and they eventually were married on September 3rd, 1960, at the United Church of Christ in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Together they lived briefly at Allen’s final duty station in Argentia, Newfoundland. Although Doris would have been thrilled to be a Navy Wife, returned together to Mondovi Wisconsin, where they raised their three children, Linda, Ruth and David.

Once her children were in school, Doris returned to the workplace and continued to work as a Registered Nurse at various convalescent centers in Mondovi and Eau Claire, WI.

She enjoyed many family activities, including camping, boating, snowmobiling and ice skating. Her favorite pastime was boating on the Mississippi, where she enjoyed the company of life-long friends for as long as she was able, at which time she and Allen transitioned to a mobile home, spending weekends near their son and family in Northern Wisconsin.

She never lost her longing from travel and adventure, and she and Allen enjoyed several overseas trips and cruises. They maintained a close relationship with the Navy and enjoyed many trips to various duty stations following daughter Ruth’s Naval career. They enjoyed several winters in Florida, but truly loved their winters in Coronado CA with Ruth’s family. There they were active in the community, made several close friends, and were embraced by congregation at Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Although she was proud of her Canadian Citizenship, she was particularly proud of earning her American Citizenship in 2000, a milestone that she took very seriously, and strengthened her appreciation for what it means to be an American.

In 2016, Doris was diagnosed with an extremely rare neurological disorder, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a degenerative brain disease that impacts vision and motor skills. She was fortunate to keep her eyesight, and although her mobility slowly declined, she continued to actively participate in many activities at The Classic Assisted Living Facility in Altoona, WI where she and Allen lived with their loving cat Panda for the past five years.

The family offers a special thank you to the staff at The Classic for their dedicated support and exceptional care in accommodating Doris’ increasing needs.

Doris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Allen, her daughters Linda Koenig, Ruth, son-in-law Allan Banghart, son David, and daughter-in-law Brenda (Thompson), three grandchildren, Tyler and Cole Christopherson and Benjamin Koenig, five step-grandchildren Mark Koenig, Jennifer (Koenig) Greenwood, Aidan (Banghart) Smock, Erin (Banghart) Taylor, and Galen Banghart, and seven step-great-grandchildren Kirsten (Koenig) Hocket, Courtney (Koenig) Wojack, Conner Greenwood, Ty and Quinn Smock, and Liam and Kaylin Powers.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert Winslow Chapman and Ruth (Lutz) Chapman.

Doris will be interred at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the spring.

