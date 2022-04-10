Dorothy Ann Moe, 92, of Prentice, formerly of Ogema and Mondovi, WI, passed away on September 25, 2022, at The Waterford in Park Falls, WI. She was born to James and Ollie (Amundson) Dutter on March 19, 1930, in Mondovi, WI.

Dorothy was raised on a farm, the youngest of four children, and graduated Mondovi High School. Shortly thereafter, she married the love of her life, Gerald Moe, and became the loving mother of five children. Dorothy lost Gerald who passed in 1988, in Ogema, and she subsequently moved to Prentice where she generously gave of her time and talent, for example, knitting prayer shawls for the community and Christmas Stockings (over 250 in all) for family and friends. She was an active member in the churches she attended. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and visited family twice in Norway and once in Switzerland and also attended a granddaughter’s wedding in Italy. However, Dorothy’s heart was never far from her beloved Wisconsin as attested to by her lifelong love of the Green Bay Packers. In fact, visiting family members had to pay homage to her team by sleeping in her “Packers” bedroom which was adorned with her Green and Gold memorabilia. Dorothy expressed feeling fortunate that her Lord Jesus allowed her to live such a long and blessed life. In recent years, Dorothy greatly enjoyed family reunions where she was the celebrated matriarch of the family, attending this year’s reunion in July.

She is survived by her children; Gary (Pat) Moe, Donn (Jan) Moe, Glenn (Diane) Moe, DeAnne Boyce, and Tonya (Richard) Kirchmeyer. Her legacy also includes an adoring extended family that consists of 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, James Bud and Ollie Dutter; her brothers, Alton and Donald Dutter; and her sister, Carolyn Lehman and son-in-law Gary Boyce; and great granddaughter, Eowyn Moe.

There will be a Memorial Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 757 Cherry Street, Prentice, WI 54556. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of service. There will be a graveside service, open to all, held in the Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi, WI, at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband, Gerald Moe. Any designated memorial funds will be given to New Beginnings Lutheran Church for Bibles in Remembrance of Dorothy. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.