Edwin Carl Nichols, known to many as Hunce, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home at the age of 71.

He was born on October 8, 1950, the son of George L and Leona V. (Tumms) Nichols, Sr.

Hunce honorably served our country as a soldier of the United States Army from February 2, 1973, until his honorable discharge on June 6, 1975.

Hunce was just a country boy at heart who lived in the city. He hauled livestock with his Father. For most of his career he was a tire technician. He enjoyed Riding Motorcycle, fishing, and hunting. He loved his family and spent as much time as he could with them. He was a kind and generous man to everyone he met.

There are so many stories that can be shared throughout the years, he would love for everyone to continue to share the stories.

Hunce will be forever in the hearts of his 3 children: Jessica Nichols, Jonathan Nichols (Kayla) and Angela Carriere (Paul), His 9 Grand Children Harley Smalstig, Tamra Smalstig, Kira Smalstig, Gage Olson, Austin Morales, Logan Barsamian, Aaron Kloss, Kenneth Kloss and Patricia Kloss. Brothers and Sisters: Virginia Serum, Butch Nichols (Ceann), Janet Gavin (Bill), Barb Gavin, Sally Lulow, Allen Nichols, Peg Waldbillig (Butch) Also, many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other relatives and friends.

Hunce was preceded in death by his Father George Nichols, Mother Leona Rudd, Sister Donna Gavin (Roger); brothers in law, Jim Serum and Jerry Gavin.

Inurnment with full military honors was held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

A celebration of Life to remember the life of Edwin was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the VFW, Post 7232 located at 2900 Folsom St, Eau Claire, WI.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be sent to Talbot Family Funeral Home, P.0. Box 161, Alma, WI 54610