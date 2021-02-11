Elizabeth “Betty” Gerhard Heck was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She passes away on October 30, 2021, at the age of 85, in Eau Claire, WI. She will always be remembered for her smile that would fill those around her with warmth and love.

Betty was born on March 30, 1936, to A. Gerhard and Esther Slindee in Eau Claire, WI. After graduating from Eau Claire High School she attended St. Olaf College School of Nursing in Northfield, MN. Betty graduated in 1959, and began a nursing career as a registered nurse at Fairfield Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She then took her nursing career to Stanford Medical Center at Palo Alto, California. She returned back to Eau Claire working for Dr. P. J. Finucane as an office nurse, until an opportunity to be an Instructor M.A. at Madison Vocational Technical and Adult School came along. She finalized her career in nursing as a plant nurse for UniRoyal in Eau Claire, WI.

Fifty years of blessed marriage began on June 12, 1971, to Harold Heck. They moved to the Twin Cities and she put her life and love into raising her 2 children, Heidi and Sonja.

Betty was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Johanna throughout the years. She helped prepare meals, performed altar duties, and occasionally played the piano for Sunday School. She loved to play the piano at home, garden, teach her daughters to sew, travel, listen and watch the birds.

Betty is survived by her husband, Harold; her daughters, Heidi (Theodore) Franko and Sonja (Benjamin) Franko; her grandchildren, Adrianna, Victoria, George and Madeline. She is proceeded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire and St. Croix Hospice for the caring love and support they gave her.

A funeral service will be held at St Paul Lutheran Church, Canton on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11am with Pastor Daniel Pfaffe officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10am until the time of the service. Burial and lunch to follow.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.