Marion Rose Earney, age 89, of Waumandee, WI died September 11, 2022, at the Bluffview Memory Care Center in Holmen, WI. Marion was born June 29, 1933, in Arcadia, WI, to Thomas and Martha (Klonecki) Suchla. Marion went to school in Arcadia, then began nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Arcadia. On May 14, 1953, she married Dallas Benedict Earney. They began their life together on the Earney Family Farm in Shoepps Valley in Waumandee. Together they raised their six children.

Marion enjoyed her life as a farm wife as she assisted her husband with their farm of dairy cows, pigs, chickens, and ducks. Marion enjoyed gardening, both flowers and an abundant vegetable garden, which she would harvest and can the bounty from. She was an excellent cook, noted for her homemade French fries and delectable cinnamon rolls. Many good memories were made with her kids and then grandkids when she would take them fishing to local fishing spots. For fun she also enjoyed gambling trips with her family. Marion was a kind and caring lady, giving to those in need, she saw to it that no one went hungry or with a “roof over their head”.

She is survived by her children; Gerald (Cheryl) Earney, Lonnie (Rita) Earney, Janet Ayres, Phyllis Hedberg, Diane (Russ) Prenot, and Dennis (Michelle) Earney. Her siblings; Donald Suchla, Theresa (Ed) Stanislowski, William Suchla, and Kenneth (James) Suchla. Also by 20 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings; Jerome Suchla, Leander Suchla, Arvilla (Vince) Kupietz, and Bernadine (Frank) Sonsalla.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Saturday September 17, 2022, at 11:00AM with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma, WI assisted the family.