Rudolph Anthony Pronschinske Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, in the care of St. Croix Hospice at Grand View Care Center in Blair, WI. He was born on the farm in Hesch Valley in Waumandee to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske Sr. He was baptized at St. Boniface where he attended grade school. He graduated from Arcadia High School.

After losing his Dad at a young age, he took over the family farm. He married Dorothy Fedie in Lima, WI on June 1, 1963. Early in their marriage, he milked cows and hauled milk in milk cans. He was a loving husband and together they raised six children on the farm. Farming was his whole life and even when the last few years the disease took its toll on his body and mind, he was always farming when he talked. He loved his cows. He was very proud of his sons that followed in his footsteps and all four still farm in Hesch Valley today. The home farm has been in his family for well over 100 years.

In his younger years he enjoyed racing cars and then pulling ponies. He was a long time bowler for the Men’s and Ma & Pa leagues. He participated with other Waumandee residents in old timer softball games.

In his later years he enjoyed playing golf or Euchre every Tuesday with his first cousins. There were lots of laughs and teasing amoungst those guys. He also spent many hours with his loving sisters playing cards or just visiting.

He loved all his grandkids very much, spending time watching them when parents were busy, and then attending their sporting events.

He will forever be remembered for his big smile, sense of humor and fun loving attitude.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters. During his life he was a member of the Waumandee-Montana Fire Dept, a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and served as a Trustee for St. Boniface, a member of Waumandee Rod and Gun Club, and had served on the Garden Valley Board of Directors.

Rudy is survived by his wife: Dorothy of Waumandee; children: Julie (Bill) Forsythe of Arcadia, Rudy (Brenda) of Waumandee, Jean (Steve) Willadsen of Cochrane, Larry, Russ (Amy) and Neil (Connie) all of Waumandee; grandchildren: Jessica (Evan) Holder, Sue (Justin) Ginther, Michael (Amy) and Matthew (Erin) Forsythe, Erica (Taylor) Rosemeyer, Kate (Derek) Kubicek, Troy (Trish C.) and Reed (fiance, Emily Tracy) Willadsen, Austin (Emily O.) and Cole Pronschinske, Ryan and Ali Pronschinske, Brooke, Carter and Caleb Pronschinske; great grandchildren: Titus and Rosie Holder, Kaylee and Kolby Ginther, Carson and Brooks Forsythe, Iver Kubicek, many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Doris Filla, Leora Skroch, Rita Bork, and Robert Pronschinske; as well as many in-laws and other family members.

Thanks you to all the caring staff at the Grand View Care Center and St Croix Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, WI with Father Aruldoss and Father Arturo Vigueras concelebrating. Friends and family were invited to a visitation on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home where there was a 7:00 PM rosary. Visitation was also be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial was in St. Boniace Catholic Cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.