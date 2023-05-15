Ryan Thomas Eisenmenger died unexpectedly on April 28th, 2023, at the age of 33. He is survived by his mother, Debbie Thomsen and Bruce Huber of Alma, WI, love of his life Lena Deas of Buffalo City, sisters Amanda Eisenmenger of Alma, Amber Wilson (Glen) of Phoenix, Amber Huber of Omaha, Grandfather Carl Thomsen of Safford, AZ and Grandmother Katherine Huber of Alma, six nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Ryan was preceded in death by Grandmother Donna Thomsen and his great-grand parents.

Ryan was born February 15th, 1990, in Phoenix, AZ. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Wisconsin. It was there he discovered his love of farm life. His passion for farming grew as Bruce and Ryan worked the fields together. He graduated from Alma High School, where he was known for his great sense of humor, his free spirit, and his big heart that he shared with those in need. In addition to farming, Ryan loved spending time with his family and Lena. He enjoyed competitive games, bingo, and playing with his two dogs, Max and Maddy.

A celebration of Ryan’s life is planned for June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Buffalo Co Humane Society in Ryan’s memory.