Thomas S. Olson, age 82, of Durand, died peacefully Friday December 16, 2022, at Advent Health-Durand.

Tom was born on November 21, 1940. He was the son of Sidney and Ruth (Hoffman) Olson. Tom was brought up in St. Paul, MN, where he graduated from Mechanic Arts High School. After school, Tom joined the U.S. Navy where he served for nine years. After being honorably discharged, Tom met and married his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Hunt. They were married in April of 1969. After marriage, they lived in St. Paul for several years before moving to Amery, WI and finally to Durand where Tom retired from construction after 30 years. Tom and Barb maintained the apartments in Durand for five years.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his boys.

Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barb; two sons, Jim (Kris) and Mike (Lisa); five grandchildren, Cody (Kelsey), Kylee, Chloe, Avery and Emerie; one sister, Judy (Nels) Linde, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ruth; three sisters, Mary, Janice and Karen; two brothers, George and John.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00PM-4:00PM Saturday, January 21, 2022, at the Orton Room at the Corral Bar & Grill in Durand. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

