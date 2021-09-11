William “Billy” Merton Weber, 82, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi, WI. The son of Henry J. Weber and Edna Grace (Crawford) Weber, he was born August 25, 1939.

He went to Montana as a young man and spent many years in the wheat fields and lumber company. He enjoyed hunting, fixing lawn mowers, and cutting wood to sell. He came back to Wisconsin several years ago to be by family.

He married Kay Kochivar on June 29, 1973. He is survived by four sisters, Joan Garlick, Jane Runestad, Gloria Snyder and Connie Soppa.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kay, parents, sister, Betty Evans and brothers, Gordon and Jack “John” (Arlene) Weber. He is also preceded by four brothers in-law, George Garlick, Merlin Runestad, Dick Snyder and Ronnie Soppa.

Graveside services will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi at a later date. Talbot Funeral Homes are assisting the family.