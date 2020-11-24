Project FINE’s Welcoming Table Creates Virtual Community Connections Tue, 11/24/2020 - 14:25 scpeditor By Jill Veerkamp, St. Charles Press EditorFull content is available to subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to purchase an online subscription, please click here. Read more about Project FINE’s Welcoming Table Creates Virtual Community Connections Tags: The St. Charles Press & Lewiston JournalThe St. Charles PressSt. CharlesProject FINEFatima SaidWelcoming Table