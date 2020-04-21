St. Charles Holds a Birthday Parade for the Johnson Twins Tue, 04/21/2020 - 15:06 scpeditor By Jill Veerkamp, St. Charles Press EditorFull content is available to subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to purchase an online subscription, please click here. Read more about St. Charles Holds a Birthday Parade for the Johnson Twins Tags: The St. Charles Press & Lewiston JournalThe St. Charles PressSt. Charles Fire DepartmentSt. Charles Police DepartmentCoronavirusCOVID-19