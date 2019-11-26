St. Charles Senior Center Celebrates Thanksgiving with a Meal Tue, 11/26/2019 - 15:43 scpeditor By Jill Veerkamp, St. Charles Press EditorFull content is available to subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to purchase an online subscription, please click here. Read more about St. Charles Senior Center Celebrates Thanksgiving with a Meal Tags: St. Charles Senior CenterSt. Charles PressSt. CharlesCity of St. CharlesSEMCACMeals on Wheels