St. Charles Students Reconnect with Teachers in Standing Parade Tue, 05/12/2020 - 15:42 scpeditor By Jill Veerkamp, St. Charles Press EditorFull content is available to subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to purchase an online subscription, please click here. Read more about St. Charles Students Reconnect with Teachers in Standing Parade Tags: The St. Charles Press & Lewiston JournalThe St. Charles PressSt. CharlesSt. Charles Elementary SchoolScott Kobs