Bernard Johnson

Bernard I. Johnson, 95, passed away on November 27, 2023. To know Bernard was to love Bernard, as he loved everyone he met and had a genuine interest in all people.

Bernie was born on April 12, 1928, to Ole and Ragna (Melby) Johnson in Northfield, WI. Following his mother’s death, Ole married Cora Hanson, and Bernie, his brother Thomas and sister Ruby (Marvin) Hanson were raised on their farm in May Coulee. It was here that Bernard learned the value of hard work and dedication to family and community.

Following graduation from Hixton High School, Bernard’s service in the United States Army took him to Korea and Japan in 1947-1948. Upon honorable discharge from the army, Bernard was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

Bernard received a teaching degree from UW-River Falls and his Master’s Degree from Winona State University. He taught two years in Blair, WI, and then became a teacher, a principal and AV Director in the Cochrane-Fountain City School District, where he and Marianne were avid supporters of the C-FC Pirates, working many of the events at the clock and scorer’s table.

Bernard married Marianne Mickelson on June 28, 1950, and they raised two children Tom (TJ) Brian and Anna Marie in their home in Fountain City, WI. Besides teaching, Bernard held many jobs throughout his life. From sexing chickens, working in a meat-packing plant, working for the Corps of Engineers, and driving cement trucks and bulldozers, Bernard always had a job and projects. He helped build and run the rootbeer stand in Fountain City. He and Marianne worked as a team photographing many weddings. If he wasn’t working for pay, he and Donnie or he and Al would find some project to keep them busy.

Bernard and Marianne loved to spend time at Bernie’s Hideout built in May Coulee, offering Bernie beautiful hunting land, wood splitting opportunities, and a place for them to host friends and family for coffee, card playing and 4-wheel rides.

Wherever Bernie lived, worked and played, he built community. He loved to attend the York Rodeo, the Hixton 4th of July celebration, his Hixton all-school reunion, a coffee date, a church service, especially at Central Lutheran in Winona where he was a member for many years, any event where there were friends, family and new people to meet. He loved to play cards. The joke was that Bernard saw this as a social opportunity, and games would often take much longer than they should have because there were stories to tell, questions to ask, or Bernard just didn’t want the fun to end.

Bernard and Marianne loved to travel. Besides the many travels around the United States, highlights were traveling with friends Don and Twila Jacobson to Norway to visit relatives and on a European tour that included fun at the HofBrauHaus in Munich where he may have been asked to get down off the table, and a solemn visit to his brother Tom’s grave site at the American Cemetery in Epinal, France. Bernard and Marianne traveled to and worked many America Sings! events, helping spread awareness of homelessness among children. Bernard also traveled to Europe with Steve Jacobson and to Peru with good friends Lester Vold and Kerry and Mona Jacobson. Bernard was always willing to go!

Bernard never took himself too seriously. His giggle, his smirk, his sense of humor, his ease of laughter, his ability to find the good in all people and his willingness to help anyone who needed a hand, a dollar or an ear will all be remembered by those who knew him well and those he just met. Bernie, with a spring in this step and in a constant hustle, was a man of many talents, a dabbler, a lifelong learner and was interested in any new subject that came his way. He was hard to keep up with!

Bernie is survived by his son Thomas (Beth) Johnson, Anna Marie (Cary) Whetstone, grandson Chance Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Ava Marie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne, his brother Thomas, sister Ruby, brother-in-law Marvin Hanson, grandsons Paul Hurt, Mitchell Gomber, Hunter Johnson, and many family and friends.

Bernard’s motto was “Det er godt og morsomt å leve!" It is good and fun to live! He taught us well!

A memorial service will be held for Bernard at Upper Pigeon Creek Church, Northfield, WI, on Monday, December 11 at 11:00. Interment will be at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Osseo Golf Course. Please join friends and family in celebrating a life well lived!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bernard and Marianne Johnson Sustainability Scholarship, a scholarship Bernard started last year through the UW- Eau Claire Foundation to support students passionate about helping solve the issue of climate change. Donations can be made to that fund through the UW-Eau Claire Foundation or to an organization of donor’s choice.

Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is assisting with arrangement, 715-597-3711.