Gary D. Stumpf, 84, of Wabasha, MN, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Emplify St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born September 9, 1941, in Red Wing, MN to Dennis and Blanche (McCusker) Stumpf. He graduated from Red Wing High School and studied Printing at Dunwoody Institute. Gary married Anita Koenig and together they raised four children.

A lifelong newspaperman, his journey began as a local paperboy. He mastered the craft of the pressroom as a printer before his entrepreneurial spirit led him to Wabasha in 1969, when he purchased the Wabasha County Herald along with business partner Tom Young. Gary later founded Valley Publications, Inc., eventually purchasing 15 publications. Gary was a dedicated steward of the community, serving on the Board of Directors for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation and The First State Bank. He was a generous patron of the National Eagle Center, St. Felix Catholic School, and various civic developments.

Outside of work, Gary enjoyed collecting antique cars and found total relaxation fishing from his cabin dock on Lake Holcombe in Wisconsin. He took immense pride in the life he built with his wife Anita and was a steady source of wisdom for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; children: Lisa (Steven) Kocer, Michael (Marie) Stumpf, Suzanne Cutshall, and Daniel (Wendy) Stumpf; 10 grandchildren: Stephanie (Alexander) Bagwell, Braden (fiancée Samantha De Roma) Kocer, Nathan (Brianna) Stumpf, Matthew (Kylee) Stumpf, Tiffany (Tom) Oeltjen, Connor Cutshall, Alayna Cutshall, Alexia (Alex) Fonseca, Joseph Stumpf, and Lauren Stumpf; 9 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Claire, Kaleb, Boe, Levi, A.J., Wade, Michael, Liam, Baby Bagwell on the way; and devoted brother-in-law Mark (Debbie) Koenig, who was like a son to Gary and like a sibling to Lisa, Mike, Suz and Dan. Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha, with Rev. Tom Loomis officiating. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Abbott Funeral Home, with a 6:45 p.m. prayer service, and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to St. Elizabeth Foundation. Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory. Words of remembrance may be left at abbottfh.com.